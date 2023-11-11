Luca Marini on Honda: "Valentino is very happy"

Mooney VR46 Team Director Uccio Salucci is likely to lose Luca Marini to Repsol Honda. "Valentino is very happy, because Honda is the number 1 in motorbikes," Uccio assures us.

The Mooney VR46-Ducati team is consistently among the leaders in the MotoGP World Championship this year with Marco Bezzecchi in third place and Luca Marini in eighth, even though Valentino Rossi's brother is usually overshadowed by "Bez", even though he clearly towers over his team-mate thanks to his imposing height of 184 centimetres.

Until a few days ago, the VR46 squad's rider line-up for 2024 seemed to be set in stone - with Bezzecchi and Marini. But after arriving in Kuala Lumpur, Marini suddenly made no secret of the news that he is very interested in the vacant seat at Repsol Honda.

SPEEDWEEK.com enquired with VR46 Team Director Uccio Salucci about the current state of affairs. Because a member of Valentino Rossi's family under contract with Honda - that sounds strange.

After all, "The Doctor" left Repsol-Honda in a row after the 2003 season because the Japanese constantly told him that Rossi had only become world champion four times in a row because of his superior equipment. However, "Vale" wanted to prove to the then HRC boss Kanazawa that the rider makes the difference.

Valentino therefore signed with Yamaha - and triumphed with the M1 at the very first race in Welkom in 2004. He taught the Honda armada a lesson with the supposedly unbeatable 990cc five-cylinder RC211V. Rossi went on to win four MotoGP World Championship titles for Yamaha in 2004, 2005, 2008 and 2009.

When Rossi left, Kanazawa proclaimed: "If he leaves, we'll build an even better bike and destroy him."

In reality, Honda only won the World Championship with Hayden in 2006 and Stoner in 2011 after Rossi left, before Marc Márquez's winning streak began in 2013.

Uccio, what is the situation with Luca Marini? Apparently he has already reached an agreement with Repsol Honda.

That's not really a matter for our team. Luca's manager Francesco Secchiaroli is leading the negotiations. I think there will be clarity by the end of this weekend or at the latest by Friday in Qatar.

As I said, this situation is not being managed by me or the team. The talks are now being conducted by the VR46 Riders Academy and Honda.

I told them: Please let me know as soon as you know something.

But when a team loses a rider this late in the season, it usually causes serious problems.

No, it's not a big problem for me. Because we started this MotoGP team project to give young riders an entry into MotoGP and to train them for a factory team.

One example: When Ducati asked in the summer whether they could sign Bezzecchi for the Pramac team in 2024, "Bez" decided to stay with us.

We see such situations as positive. The VR46 team and the Riders Academy are two separate companies, but we have similar goals. It is a success for the team when our riders receive offers from works teams.

We also consider it a success if Luca Marini now joins the Honda factory team.

HRC has only offered one-year contracts to all candidates from Di Giannantonio to Oliveira and Pol Espargaró. Luca Marini is asking for two or three years?

To be honest, I don't know. That's not my area, you'd have to ask Luca's manager Francesco Secchiaroli. I'm not privy to such details.

I just asked that we be informed by next Monday if possible. That would be better for us.

Because the VR46 team has to prepare for the test in Valencia in 17 days with the new driver and possibly reorganise the technical crew?

That's right.

Mooney VR46 is regarded as a talent factory. But there is no rider in the Academy who is good enough for MotoGP. And Vietti is under contract with Aki Ajo for the 2024 Moto2 World Championship.

Yes, Vietti is not a possible candidate.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was never in the VR46 RidersAcademy. Besides, is he too old at 25?

The team is not just for the riders from the Academy. We no longer have any suitable riders there, so we have to look elsewhere.

Di Giannantonio is not part of our plans. I like him and appreciate him as a good rider. But he doesn't suit us because we want to use young riders who have the right mentality.

Most of the fast top riders are no longer available.

I don't know.

Fermin Aldeguer has a contract with Speed-up, but he wants to leave. That is well known. I have heard that he will take over from Marini.

Aldeguer is good. But he has a contract.

His team boss Boscoscuro is demanding at least 400,000 euros as a transfer fee.

Yes? I don't know. I hope Marini stays. That's my plan A.

When Valentino Rossi parted company with Honda after 2003, he became the enemy of the Japanese. He gave up Honda material in Moto3 and allied himself with KTM. Now Luca has to tell his brother: I'm going to be a Honda works rider.

No, Valentino is very happy. Because HRC is one of the best companies in the world. Honda is the number 1 in motorbikes.

Valentino supported Luca Marini from the age of ten. From that day on, the dream was to get Luca into a MotoGP works team. That has been our goal for 15 years.