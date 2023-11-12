Live ticker Sepang: Advantage Bagnaia or Martin?
Ducati's dominance continued in Sepang: for the first time in the MotoGP era, six representatives of the same manufacturer secured the first six grid positions. Pole position was secured by last year's winner and defending champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia, but in the 10-lap sprint Jorge Martin made up two points in the world championship fight. However, victory on Saturday went to Gresini Ducati rider Alex Márquez.