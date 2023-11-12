Enea Bastianini (1st/Ducati): "It's a secret"

After an injury-plagued 2023 season, Enea Bastianini returned to the top at the Malaysian GP and celebrated his first victory as a Ducati works rider. He gave free rein to his emotions afterwards.

While Enea Bastianini had held back behind team-mate and world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia in the sprint on Saturday, he escaped his rivals from the start at the Malaysian GP on Sunday. With a lead of 1.535 seconds over second-placed Alex Márquez (Gresini Ducati), he finally celebrated his first GP victory as a Ducati factory rider.

"After this miserable season, it feels great to win again. But the result was not unexpected, as we approached the weekend with a different attitude," said the race winner, beamingafter a MotoGP season that has been a mixed bag for him so far. Because his debut as a Ducati works rider went anything but as expected. After breaking his right shoulder blade in the Portimão sprint, he was ruled out of the main race and four further GPs.

The next setback for Bastianini followed in Barcelona. At that time, the 25-year-old Italian caused a collision at the start, in which he suffered a fracture of the inner ankle on his left foot and a fracture of the second metacarpal bone on the left and missed three more GPs. "My girlfriend had to wash me several times, I had hit rock bottom," admitted the Ducati rider from Rimini seriously. "Getting out of a situation like that is not easy. But my girlfriend and my family helped me."

Until the Malaysian GP, the 2020 Moto2 World Champion's season had also been sluggish, with his best result to date being an eighth place in Germany and India. So what has led to this surge in performance? "That's a secret," smiled "La Bestia", but then added: "A week ago, my crew chief called me and said he knows what I want and what I need. We have found the solution to my problems."

Bastianini owed his fifth MotoGP victory to one change in particular: "The set-up is the same. But we have changed the response behaviour of the engine brake. I also used the thumb brake, which helped me a lot during the hard braking phases. In the last few races, I lost a lot of time in the braking phases. I did that better here."

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.