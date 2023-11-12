Marc Márquez knows: Luca Marini is coming to Honda

Marc Márquez now also knows who his successor at Repsol-Honda will be. But he cannot estimate when it will be officially announced. "I don't know Luca's motives," he said in surprise.

Finishing 13th in Sunday's 20-lap MotoGP race at the 5.543km Sepang Circuit did not improve Marc Márquez's world championship situation in any way. He remains in 14th place behind Morbidelli, who finished in 7th place. That's why there was no reason to talk to Marc about this discreet performance during the media debrief.

But it is no longer a secret that Luca Marini will join Repsol-Honda and sign a two-year contract. Valentino Rossi wordlessly posted a photo on Instagram after the race showing himself in Repsol colours, sometime between 2001 and 2003.

Marc Márquez did not beat about the bush for long. "Of course, I have not been privy to Honda's exact strategy since I decided to leave," he said. "And I actually reckoned with Di Giannantonio two or three Grand Prix ago. But it was already clear in Thailand that there would be no agreement with him. Now it looks like Luca will take my place. I'm happy for him. I have always had a very good relationship with him. That's a good thing, because we have to separate certain things. I'm happy for him, he's a young rider. As soon as this is made official, he has a nice challenge ahead of him."

"So Luca is moving from the competitive Ducati and his brother's team to Honda. I don't know the main reason why he's doing this. I'll be on a competitive bike in the future, while Luca is starting a project with a lot of work waiting for him. Sometimes a project like this makes a different impression from the outside, and when you look behind the scenes, you get a different impression... So you'll have to ask him yourself what his motives are. Nevertheless, I'm happy for him. But a competitive motorbike is more important to me."

Marc Márquez does not know whether Luca Marini will take over his entire Repsol crew with crew chief Santi Hernández. "I still have a lot of respect for Honda. When they ask me questions, I endeavour to give them my honest opinion. I also continue my work on the race track until the final. But I don't know exactly Honda's strategy for 2024 and the future. Honda will come back to the top, with me or without me. But they need time for that. I'm 30 years old and don't have that time. That's why I'm switching to a competitive bike."

By the way: Co-sponsor Red Bull is withdrawing from Repsol-Honda at the end of the year - and Marc is bringing the budget with him to Gresini Ducati.