Fabio Quartararo (5th): "Fight with Jack cost time"
Fabio Quartararo secured a very solid result with fifth place in the MotoGP race in Sepang. The French 2021 World Champion fought his way past Jack Miller (Red Bull-KTM), later cleverly overtook Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46-Ducati) and even made up time on World Championship contender Jorge Martin at the finish.
Team-mate Franco Morbidelli also confirmed that the Yamaha M1 worked very well at the Sepang Circuit with 7th place. "I got off to a better start than on Saturday. But I had problems getting past Jack Miller. It cost me a lot of time," said Fabio, who started from 8th place.
"In the end, I'm very happy with my speed this weekend. I could perhaps have done a bit better, but fifth place was the best possible result for me in the end. The four Ducati in front were also strong throughout the weekend."
"Unfortunately, we can't take advantage of the fresh rear tyre, as the opponents can ride with much more power. We have to make up ground on the brakes. As soon as our opponents' tyres degrade, we are much closer. That's also the reason why we can then overtake."
Unbelievable: "El Diablo" rode his last race lap in 2:01:0 min - just as fast as winner Enea Bastianini!
Fabio says about the fight against Jack Miller: "I was much faster, but I couldn't get past. If you can overtake, like in the two places where I did, it's fun." The wish of the man from the Cote d'Azur: "Hopefully Yamaha can find this power for the start, then we would also be competitive at the beginning."
On the subject of tyre pressure, the Yamaha star said: "We played with the tyre pressure - and kept it very low at the start. If we had received a warning, we would have accepted this warning here."
MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):
1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)
2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec
3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562
4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526
5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000
6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946
7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553
8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204
9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399
10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740
11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189
12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598
13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849
16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960
17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564
18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min
- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down
- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down
- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down
- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down
Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):
1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min
2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec
3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034
4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242
5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310
6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318
7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307
8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501
9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420
10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241
11. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995
13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005
16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591
18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058
19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015
20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484
21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930
22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501
23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594
MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:
1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' Championship:
1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.