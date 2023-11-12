Pecco Bagnaia (3rd): "Nobody deserves more than Enea"

Ducati star Pecco Bagnaia was not euphoric about his result in Sepang, but found some positive aspects: The feeling is right, team-mate Bastianini is back and world championship rival Martin was left behind.

Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia went into the third-to-last race weekend of the season with a 13-point lead. He lost two points in the sprint on Saturday, but in the main race on Sunday, the factory rider prevailed in a duel against his world championship rival Jorge Martin on the track and extended his lead to 14 points in third place.

The fact that Bagnaia was one of the riders whose tyre pressure had fallen below the minimum limit for more than 50 percent of the race laps did not change the result. He only received an official warning for the first offence of this kind - as did winner Enea Bastianini, Ducati brand colleague Luca Marini (10th), LCR substitute Iker Lecuona (16th) and wildcard rider Álvaro Bautista (17th).

"I'm happy with our work, but not fully satisfied with the result because I would have preferred to be further up the field," summarised Pecco. "But we have to be happy. We're only one point ahead of where we were at the start of the weekend, but the feeling was finally back. I was able to push from the start, I took pole position - finally, for the first time since Barcelona. Everything went well - apart from the sprint when I got into trouble with the front. I had a lot of chattering, which I wasn't happy about, but it was pretty good today."

The world championship leader particularly enjoyed the intense duel with Martin on the third and fourth laps, ultimately holding his own on the outside in turn 5 with a strong manoeuvre. "This time the manoeuvre on the outside line was successful! It was a good battle and I then managed to pull out a lead on him. My pace was quite strong and I managed to open up a big gap. So we were perhaps more competitive than him today, which is very important. Because it's the first time in many races that I've been more competitive than him. That makes me happy - and also my feeling towards the bike. My team has done an incredible job again. Overall, I'm very happy."

However, Bagnaia was no match for his team-mate Enea Bastianini and sprint winner Alex Márquez (Gresini Racing). "I tried everything to close the gap to the top two, but I struggled with the front and had a strange feeling on the brakes. Yesterday there was more chattering, today there were more strong movements. Maybe it was the temperature, but it was strange and therefore very risky to close the gap again. I tried, but I didn't succeed."

Nevertheless, the six-time winner of the season was able to live with third place in view of the final sprint in the World Championship. "I'm really looking forward to Qatar, it's a good track for us. I think it will be very important to extend our lead. 14 points is good, but absolutely not enough. I'm very pleased that Enea has rediscovered his performance, which will certainly help us to understand how we can improve."

Pecco had nice words for the "Bestia": "He is absolutely back! His pace in the race was incredible. I tried to make up the gap, but it was impossible. He was very smooth at the front and set a great pace. Considering where he was at the start of the weekend and how he finished, it's an incredible comeback. I'm very happy and I don't think anyone deserves to win here more than him."

It was Bastianini's first win as a factory rider, after there had even been talk of him losing his place in Ducati red to Martin after an unfortunate season and two long injury lay-offs. Bagnaia had already let it be known in the run-up to the Malaysian GP that he did not think this was fair - knowing full well that Martin would certainly not be an easy challenge as a pit-mate.

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.