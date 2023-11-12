Jorge Martin (4th): "Air pressure rule destroys racing"

Jorge Martin suffered a setback in the battle for the MotoGP World Championship title at the Malaysian GP. The Pramac Ducati star blamed the fact that he finished behind rival Pecco Bagnaia on the new tyre pressure rule.

After four consecutive sprint wins and a GP victory in Thailand, Jorge Martin had to settle for second place in Saturday's sprint and fourth place in the main race in Sepang. Overall, the Prima Pramac Ducati Team rider lost one championship point to his world championship rival Francesco Bagnaia (Lenovo Ducati), who finished third in both the sprint and the GP on Sunday.

The 25-year-old rider from Madrid was particularly hard hit in the main race on Sunday, finishing 10.526 seconds behind winner Enea Bastianini and outside the podium places. "I set off with a higher tyre pressure than I wanted," said Martin afterwards, complaining about the tyre pressure rule that came into force in the 2023 season. The air pressure in the front tyre is monitored with standard sensors. If this falls below the minimum limit, corresponding warnings and penalties have been issued since the Silverstone GP (6th August).

"After six laps, I almost crashed in every corner. That was frustrating because I was never able to push in the race," added the "Martinator", who had made two unsuccessful overtaking manoeuvres against Bagnaia at the start of the race. "Behind Pecco, my front tyre heated up enormously. Even later, the temperature and the high tyre pressure didn't drop."

Martin continued to rage afterwards: "I think that the tyre pressure rule is destroying real racing. This year there are only warnings, but from next season you will be disqualified because of it. That will have a big impact on the championship. He therefore warned: "We must urge those responsible to drop this rule or find a solution that makes the teams' work easier."

Martin finally drew his conclusions from the mixed weekend: "I don't care if I finish fourth with the right tyre pressure. I'd rather fight for victory with low tyre pressure. I also don't care whether I finish two points or 80 points behind Pecco in the championship. That's why I'll take the risk in the next races and push."

The two world championship rivals Martin and Bagnaia still have four races to go. They are currently separated by 14 points. Despite the frustration, the Spaniard therefore said: "Over the weekend we only lost one point, which is not bad. I am convinced that I will be fast in the next races. We are all close together, which is why both sides can still win or lose a lot of points."

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down



MotoGP Sprint result, Sepang (11/11):

1 . Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 laps in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.



Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.