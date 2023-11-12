Álex Márquez (Ducati/2nd): Should have attacked early

After the start, Jorge Martín stormed a little too impetuously towards the first corner and was pushed to the outside. Enea Bastianini took off and took the lead before the second corner, closely followed by Álex Márquez, who only had one mistake to blame himself for after the finish: If anything, he should have caught Bastianini in that phase when he was still close to the Italian's rear wheel, when the tyres were still fresh and the front tyre temperatures were still moderate. "I should have overtaken him at the start, if at all. That would have been the key in this race," he remarked.

Because once "La Bestia" had settled into his infernal rhythm in front of him, he could no longer be put on the chain. Unlike Jorge Martín, who put his foot down against Francesco Bagnaia in the battle for third place with a few thrilling attacks, Álex Márquez "rode like he was up against a wall". In other words, once Bastianini had managed to get away by 4 or 5 tenths, Márquez was unable to close the gap again with any manoeuvre in the world. "The front tyre temperature rose and I was struggling. Enea, on the other hand, rode an incredible race with really good pace," said Márquez. "In the future, we have to continue to learn from the top riders how to move the Ducati in the best possible way. But at least we are close!"

In fact, Álex Márquez had the best weekend of his now four-year MotoGP career with the two podium finishes on Saturday and Sunday, even though he had a slight fever and was not one hundred per cent fit in the saddle of his Gresini Ducati. "My broken ribs from the Indian Grand Prix are completely healed, but I only had a week at home to do some cardio training, so physically I'm not quite up to scratch yet," said the 27-year-old Spaniard. "Nevertheless, I managed to keep my concentration and stay focussed until the finish. Riding a race like this in the heat of Malaysia is good training," he added.

Now, on Sunday, there will be a proper celebration, on Monday he will rest, then he will board the plane to Qatar. "But we shouldn't assume that we'll be Grand Prix winners there or at the season finale in Valencia," he said, dampening his fans' expectations. "To be honest, we are not yet at the level of the top guys, but are still in the top four, five or six. My goal is quite simply to continue to make constant progress, give 100 per cent everywhere and round off the season with more good results!"

After all, with 32 points over two days thanks to first and second place, Alex achieved his best points haul of the season. In Las Termas he had collected 21 points for 5th and 3rd place.

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.