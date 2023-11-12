Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati): No podium party for his 25th birthday

The birthday miracle failed to materialise, after his sixth place in Sepang Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing) is now also mathematically out of the race for the 2023 MotoGP crown.

"I had a very good start and finally a few good first corners," grinned Marco Bezzecchi after the Malaysian GP on Sunday, which coincided with his 25th birthday. The celebrations took place exclusively in the pits, but this time it was not enough for a podium finish.

"Overall, I lacked a bit of speed throughout the weekend - and today was no different. I tried my best to stay in contention, but I lost out lap after lap. I wasn't fast enough to fight for the podium places. I tried to conserve the tyres, but Fabio was also faster than me in the end. He overtook me and I tried to keep up, but it was impossible for me."

"It was complicated. But I gave it my all. This result was the maximum today," commented "Bez" on his sixth place behind four Ducati brand colleagues and Yamaha ace Fabio Quartararo.

A small change in the warm-up did not bring about a major turnaround. "After the three laps in the warm-up, I didn't really understand whether it was better or not. That's why I decided to leave the change the same for the race. I was already struggling yesterday and it makes no difference to me whether I finish fifth or sixth. I wanted to understand whether it was an improvement or not - and it was a bit better. But the characteristics of the bike were still very similar," said the VR46 Ducati rider.

His physical condition is no longer a limitation five weeks after the collarbone fracture. "The shoulder feels better," assured the Italian when asked. "The neck is still a bit painful because the operation left me with a muscle that is now a bit shorter, but that's normal. The collarbone was okay though. I had a bit of time to recover, so that wasn't the problem today."

Another big topic in Sepang is the future of Luca Marini, who is close to an agreement with the Repsol Honda factory team. The fact that Bez could have a new team-mate for 2024 does not upset him any further: "I haven't given it much thought," he replied calmly. "At the end of the day, I do my job. I try to do the best for myself."

Result MotoGP race, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.