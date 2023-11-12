Jack Miller (KTM/8th): Homework for the future

After finishing 8th at the Malaysian Grand Prix, Jack Miller was amazed at the enormous speed of the top trio - and gave himself and his Red Bull KTM team some homework for the future.

"Thriller Miller" swept into the leading group from 10th on the grid and was initially sixth, well ahead of his Red Bull KTM team-mate Brad Binder, who was in ninth place for a while and then crashed.

Miller remained steady, but failed to keep up with Marco Bezzecchi, who confidently kept Miller at bay. When Fabio Quartararo and (two laps before the end) his Yamaha team-mate Franco Morbidelli came up from behind, Miller was once again powerless and dropped back to 8th place.

"It wasn't my best race, but it wasn't my worst either. I don't feel like I did anything wrong. It was actually a pretty solid race," mused Miller after the finish. "But the facts are on the table: we delivered a half-decent race, but arrived 19 seconds late. So it's clear that we have some homework to do," he realised.

At the beginning, he had tried to keep up with the pace of the Ducati express train at the front. "I had my eyes on Bezzecchi and wanted to find a gap. But I was never fast enough to try anything," admitted Miller. "The longer the race went on, the hotter my front tyre got and instead of attacking him, I lost the gap."

Halfway through the race, the Yamaha riders stalked from behind. Miller: "I really did my best to keep them under control. But they still had plenty of grip, obviously Yamaha's tyre management was perfect!"

Miller, on the other hand, was struggling, mainly with the front tyre. "Whether it gets too hot or the pressure rises too much, the symptoms are always the same: That the front tyre starts to lock up under braking instead of decelerating. Four laps in a row, the front wheel slipped so much in the last corner that I had to keep my balance on my elbows."

Finding extra grip was the most urgent task. "Whenever I attack a little harder, I'm over the limit, while the Ducati riders are in the window where the tyres still have grip at the same speed," Jack noted.

Overall they had a solid weekend, with noticeable improvements to the KTM RC16, which felt good in the race. "We were in the 1:59 minute range for the first few laps and then consistently in the 2:00 minute range. In any other year, that would have been enough for a top result, but this time we lost an average of one second per lap to the leaders. That's what we need to improve!"

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.