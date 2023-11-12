Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati/9th): "Had a stomach ache"

Gresini rider Fabio Di Giannantonio is still stubbornly fighting for a MotoGP saddle for 2024, although he never came close to the podium in the Sepang race. Nevertheless, he rates his performance positively.

"I was the fastest in my group," said Fabio Di Giannantonio (25) after the race in Malaysia. "But it didn't do me much good. Because we were all travelling pretty well. And in the slipstream, the front tyre overheats immediately and the pressure in the rubber increases. This has a negative effect on braking behaviour. I simply couldn't get past my opponents. Jack Miller in particular remained a tough nut to crack until the end of the race."

The new rule with sensor-controlled tyre pressure is a particular problem for him. "Sure. There won't be any disqualifications for this until 2024, so maybe I shouldn't worry so much about it now. First I have to get a motorbike for 2024."

How would that look at the moment? "I'm definitely taking a neutral bike with me to Valencia so that I'm ready for the tests, no matter which bike I ride," smiles "Diggia" with gallows humour. "I already had a stomach ache on Friday," says the Roman, referring to health problems and denying that this had anything to do with the Repsol HRC position slowly disappearing into the distance.

"We calculated before the race that we shouldn't push too hard in the first third in order to be able to attack at the end." But this calculation obviously didn't work out. "After just a few laps, our tyres were in such a state of misery that we had actually planned for much later."

"It was an arduous race," summarised the current twelfth-placed driver in the world championship. "I have to be satisfied with that."

He avoided annoying questions about his future after the race. "I haven't spoken to my management yet."

However, his facial expression allowed speculation that his MotoGP future is not looking so good at the moment.