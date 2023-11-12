Franco Morbidelli (7th): "Only Yamaha counts at the moment"

Sepang saw a resurrection of the Yamaha factory team. In addition to Fabio Quartararo, Franco Morbidelli also contributed to this remarkable story. With an M1, you can suddenly even beat Ducati.

Both Yamaha in the top 7 - who would have thought it? Three nominal Ducati riders finished behind the two factory M1s. How can this happen after the two riders, especially 2021 MotoGP World Champion Fabio Quartararo, have often looked like a pile of misery in recent races? "Franky" Morbidelli (28) has the answer.

"Sepang is a low-grip track. We always look much better on such tarmac with our bikes. But the bike has also made clear progress. Praise and thanks to our technicians," said the next year's Pramac Ducati rider enthusiastically. The fact that the eleven-time GP winner also outperformed his next year's bike - currently still ridden by Johann Zarco - during his successful performance in Malaysia does not worry him with regard to the future.

"For me, only Yamaha counts at the moment. I'll give 200 per cent right to the end," said "Franky", clarifying his ambitions for the season finale, before adding with a slight hint of patheticness. "I am a racer. I was practically born on a pocket bike. The first thing I smelled was petrol. I give my life to race." He was able to prove this impressively in the 20 Sepang laps.

"I didn't get off to the best start. In the beginning I even had to fight with Marc Márquez. But then I got up to speed better and better," said the 2017 Moto2 World Champion, enthusing about his ride. "I had really good speed. The duels with the Aprilia, the three Ducati and finally Jack Miller were fun. In the end, I also got pretty close to Bezzecchi. Apart from Argentina, that was the best Yamaha weekend."

Like all the backbenchers at the start, Morbidelli is convinced that even more would have been possible. "Fifth place would have been possible." Exactly the position that his team-mate Quartararo ultimately achieved.

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.