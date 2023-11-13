Augusto Fernández (14th): "I need help"

After the Malaysian GP, MotoGP rookie Augusto Fernández was looking for answers to better utilise the strengths of his natural riding style. The GASGAS-Tech3 rider referred to his successful time in Moto2.

Shortly after his team-mate of the next year, Pedro Acosta, secured the Moto2 World Championship title, Augusto Fernández went into the 18th Grand Prix of the 2023 MotoGP season. But although he scored two world championship points in 14th place at the Malaysian GP, leaving team-mate Pol Espargaró behind, the 26-year-old Madrilenian was not satisfied with his performance.

The MotoGP rookie from the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team gave the following reasons: "On Saturday I struggled with both pace and tyre wear. We therefore tried something for the main race, but that didn't help me. I then tried to position myself well within the first few laps. But when the tyres started to degrade again, my pace dropped."

After 20 laps, the 2022 Moto2 World Champion crossed the finish line 28.940 seconds behind winner Enea Bastianini (Lenovo Ducati). He lost just two seconds to eight-time champion Marc Márquez (13th) in what was only his 18th MotoGP race over a GP distance. "My lap time in qualifying was very fast," said Fernández after starting the race from 14th on the grid. He then realised: "Overall, we are getting faster, but I degrade too much during the race. We have to find a balance here."

"I had really good pace in the middle of the season. But since the last few races, I've found this aspect increasingly difficult. After all, I've improved a lot in the time attack," analysed the World Championship 17th and explained what has been bothering him the most since his MotoGP promotion: "My riding style usually helps me in the final phase of a race. This was particularly evident in Moto2. I need help to reach this level again. But this is part of the learning process in my first year. We now have to concentrate on understanding what I need on the bike."

