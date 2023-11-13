Augusto Fernández (14th): "I need help"
Shortly after his team-mate of the next year, Pedro Acosta, secured the Moto2 World Championship title, Augusto Fernández went into the 18th Grand Prix of the 2023 MotoGP season. But although he scored two world championship points in 14th place at the Malaysian GP, leaving team-mate Pol Espargaró behind, the 26-year-old Madrilenian was not satisfied with his performance.
The MotoGP rookie from the GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3 Team gave the following reasons: "On Saturday I struggled with both pace and tyre wear. We therefore tried something for the main race, but that didn't help me. I then tried to position myself well within the first few laps. But when the tyres started to degrade again, my pace dropped."
After 20 laps, the 2022 Moto2 World Champion crossed the finish line 28.940 seconds behind winner Enea Bastianini (Lenovo Ducati). He lost just two seconds to eight-time champion Marc Márquez (13th) in what was only his 18th MotoGP race over a GP distance. "My lap time in qualifying was very fast," said Fernández after starting the race from 14th on the grid. He then realised: "Overall, we are getting faster, but I degrade too much during the race. We have to find a balance here."
"I had really good pace in the middle of the season. But since the last few races, I've found this aspect increasingly difficult. After all, I've improved a lot in the time attack," analysed the World Championship 17th and explained what has been bothering him the most since his MotoGP promotion: "My riding style usually helps me in the final phase of a race. This was particularly evident in Moto2. I need help to reach this level again. But this is part of the learning process in my first year. We now have to concentrate on understanding what I need on the bike."
MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):
1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)
2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec
3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562
4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526
5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000
6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946
7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553
8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204
9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399
10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740
11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189
12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598
13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849
16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960
17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564
18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min
- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down
- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down
- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down
- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down
Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):
1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min
2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec
3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034
4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242
5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310
6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318
7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307
8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501
9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420
10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241
11. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995
13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005
16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591
18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058
19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015
20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484
21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930
22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501
23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594
MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:
1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' Championship:
1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.