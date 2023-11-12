Luca Marini: "Honda colours? Vale could be fast"

Mooney VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini only secured 10th place in the MotoGP heat battle at Sepang after a poor start, but was very humorous in response to a little teasing from some media representatives.

Luca Marini fought for 10th place in the MotoGP race in Sepang, with which the Italian was anything but satisfied. The brother of MotoGP icon Valentino Rossi finished almost 20 seconds behind comeback winner and brand colleague Enea Bastianini.

"Maro", who had started from 5th on the grid, was unable to hold his position for long in the race and had to concede to his VR46 Academy colleague Franco Morbidelli, among others, in the finish after a close fight. The Ducati GP22 rider had a bad start: "I can only say that the race was very difficult for me. The start is very important. Unfortunately, I produced a lot of wheelie there."

Marini described a kind of chain reaction: "When the front wheel touched the ground again, I had to close the throttle - and everyone overtook me before turn 1. It's very difficult to overtake on this track. Then the temperature in the front tyre rose. This makes the bike very difficult in the braking zones. I put a lot of strain on the rear tyre as a result. Then the temperature in the rear tyre rose - it's just a shame. The bike was then completely different to ride than in the training sessions. Let's see if we can improve in Doha."

The tall Marini remained cryptic about his possible departure from his brother's team in favour of the Repsol Honda factory team: "To be honest, the situation is the same as on Saturday. I can't say anything about this topic."

When asked again, Marini replied: "All the media say that, but it's all about having headlines that sell. That's okay - that's your job - I'm doing my job." He then added: "It's a difficult situation, that's what it is."

Incidentally, Valentino Rossi posted a photo from 2002 in Repsol colours with his buddy Max on Instagram on Sunday, which some observers interpreted as a hidden hint. This picture was then promptly held under Marini's nose. Luca did not hesitate with a humorous reply: "Maybe he'll come back and ride a Honda! That would be interesting. I think he could be fast."

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.