Marc Márquez: "I'm happy when Luca Marini comes"
24 hours after the two exclusive reports from SPEEDWEEK.com, nobody really doubts that Luca Marini will take over Marc Márquez's position at Repsol Honda in the next two years and will be looked after by a large part of the former Marquez crew with chief technician Santi Hernandez at the helm.
Marini, who finished eighth in the world championship, is considered intelligent and knows a lot about the Ducati Desmosedici after three years. "I don't know exactly what Luca's riding style is," Marc Márquez said today. "I can't judge whether he changes his riding style a lot from one track to another. He is certainly a young rider... But it would have made more sense if Di Giannantonio had come for a year. But now it's becoming increasingly clear that Marini has been chosen. If this is true, because officially I don't know, I wish him the best, because I have an excellent relationship with him. We are separating some things, and that's good, because it's nothing new that we don't have a relationship with Valentino. The two are different people with different characters. I'm happy for Luca to make this change, it's a nice challenge."
But it will probably take some getting used to when Valentino Rossi makes his rare MotoGP visits to the Repsol Honda garage, where he was based from 2001 to 2003, for the first time in 21 years next season.
Dorna is persistently endeavouring to make further development easier for Yamaha and Honda next year with technical concessions. Would Marc Márquez have stayed with Honda if he had known the details of the planned scope of these concessions back in the summer?
"I found out two months ago. That they were going to get 'concessions'," Marc assured us. "But that hasn't changed my plan. I wish Honda all the best. I have a one-year contract and will do everything I can to be fast on the race track in 2024. Because if the results are right, there will be more opportunities for the future."
Result MotoGP race, Sepang (12.11.):
1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)
2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec
3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562
4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526
5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000
6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946
7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553
8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204
9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399
10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740
11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189
12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598
13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849
16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960
17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564
18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min
- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down
- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down
- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down
- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down
Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):
1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min
2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec
3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034
4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242
5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310
6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318
7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307
8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501
9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420
10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241
11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995
13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005
16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591
18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058
19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015
20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484
21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930
22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501
23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594
MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:
1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' Championship:
1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.