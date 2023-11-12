Aleix Espargaró after crash: "Risk was very high"

Aprilia star Aleix Espargaró suffered another disappointment on MotoGP race Sunday at Sepang and speaks openly about his crew's attempts to make his bike a little faster for the main race in the heat of the battle.

For Aprilia, Sepang was a weekend to forget. Only Maverick Viñales finished Sunday's race in 11th position, more than 20 seconds behind the winner. The RNF riders Miguel Oliveira (crash) and Raul Fernández (technical defect) as well as factory rider Aleix Espargaró did not see the finish line. Espargaro slipped over the front wheel in the hairpin shortly before the middle of the race.

"It's a weekend we have to forget," growled the 34-year-old Espargaró, who arrived at the track straight from a holiday in Bali with his family. "We changed the bike a lot in the warm-up to be faster. We made the front higher and the swingarm shorter. I was then strong in the heat, but I also told my team that I had even more pressure on the front end."

"The risk was really high - unfortunately, it was and I crashed." At the time, Espargaró was riding in a group with Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati), Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) and Vinales.

Commenting on his experience with the longer Öhlins fork, Aleix said: "I used the new fork on Friday and crashed four times - we then removed it. On Saturday and Sunday it was much better. I've already used this fork three times. We used the long fork on Friday because some riders always use it. Sepang would have been one of the tracks where it could have worked. We tried it - but it didn't work."

The older of the two Espargaró brothers says about the possible advantages of the longer fork variant: "You can brake harder with it, that's okay. But if you let go of the brake, the bike is completely out of balance and you have no support for the front end."

Regarding his crash in turn 9 on lap 8 (in 13th place), he admitted: "The track is very undulating there, this corner is also very tight. Every time you let go of the front brake, it's critical."

Annoying: Aleix lost his fifth place in the World Championship to Johann Zarco again due to the double zero in Malaysia (only 12th place in the sprint).

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.