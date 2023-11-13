New concessions: Not justified for Yamaha?

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta wants to help Honda and Yamaha with major technical concessions. But KTM and Aprilia would rather curb Ducati's dominance. A compromise is in the offing.

Although the Japanese MotoGP manufacturers have repeatedly achieved respectable results and respectable successes this year, the Dorna organisers will grant the inferior Honda and Yamaha factories technical concessions for 2024 after lengthy talks that began before the Dutch TT in Assen in June.

The negotiations have been tough because factories such as Aprilia and KTM were more concerned with how to curtail Ducati's superiority.

However, Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta is finding it difficult to penalise Ducati for the innovative technology and goal-oriented policy of Ducati Corse General Manager Gigi Dall'Igna.

Ducati set up the necessary logistics for three customer teams in good time and offered competitive bikes at competitive prices. Aprilia Racing, on the other hand, did not have a motorbike that aroused the interest of a customer team three years ago. And Suzuki always felt unable to supply a satellite team.

So Mooney VR46 and Gresini came to an agreement with Ducati, as Rossi took over the two Avintia-Ducati slots after 2021 - and Fausto Gresini favoured a switch to Ducati even before his death (due to coronavirus), having made his two slots available to the Aprilia factory team for seven years until the end of 2021.

It's an open secret: every MotoGP manufacturer that runs a customer team alongside a works team receives €3 million a year from Dorna. But Yamaha has lost Razlan Razali's WithU-RNF customer team after 2022 and is now hoping to reach an agreement with Rossi's VR46 team for 2025.

New concessions are now being agreed in favour of Honda and Yamaha in some areas. As the manufacturers' alliance MSMA has not reached agreement on all details, Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta will put his foot down and make technical concessions to the Japanese to save the championship.

At the 2022 Qatar GP, Dorna proposed banning both front and rear devices from 2024. However, the majority of the factories argued in favour of retaining the rear ride height devices. So only the front device was banned - for the 2023 season.

The big discussion about the concessions is now: What should the Japanese be allowed to do to prevent them from possibly throwing in the towel like Suzuki at the end of 2022? And should Honda and Yamaha really be rewarded for oversleeping development in some areas?

Honda and Yamaha too good for concessions?

Pit Beirer, Motorsport Director of Pierer Mobility AG with the brands KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna, already explained at the Misano GP in September that the gap between Ducati and the rest of the field in the one-make world championship was greater than the gap between KTM and Aprilia and Yamaha and Honda. That is why we should consider whether we should impose negative concessions on Ducati, i.e. make things more difficult for them, before we spur the Japanese on with positive concessions.

In yesterday's fifth place for Fabio Quartararo on the fast Sepang track (average 166.3 km/h), the Frenchman set exactly the same lap time as winner Enea Bastianini on the 20th and final lap with 2:01.0 minutes. "If Yamaha needs concessions, KTM and Aprilia should get some too," Pit Beirer told SPEEDWEEK.com.

The KTM strategist added: "Because Yamaha has beaten us three times in the last six races with Fabio."

And Honda has not earned any concessions under the current concession regulations, despite the many defeats.

Last year, HRC secured two podium finishes (third place for Pol Espargaró in Doha, second place for Márquez on Phillip Island). This year, Honda secured victory for Alex Rins in Texas and third place for Marc Márquez in Japan. Marc also finished first on the grid once and second twice. In Misano and Buriram, the Spaniard also held his own with two seventh places.

"In addition, Honda should perhaps have invested more money in bike development in recent years rather than in rider salaries," said Beirer. Márquez is said to have collected between 18 and 20 million euros a year over the last three years.

Aprilia has repeatedly revealed weaknesses in the 2023 season: Aleix Espargaró, fourth in the 2022 World Championship, has not achieved a podium finish in seven Grands Prix since winning in Barcelona in 2023, while Yamaha has achieved two. But the concessions are intended for the Japanese riders.

Will Ducati now be slowed down?

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta (77) is in a dilemma. As the owner of the commercial GP rights, Dorna wants to present spectacular sport, but at the same time, for economic reasons, the big Japanese companies need to be kept happy.

And it is doubtful whether it is fair to slow down Ducati Corse with any refinements because of its indescribable innovative strength and winning bikes.

"We can hardly penalise Ducati for being innovative and for having studied the regulations the best," Ezpeleta is aware. "They do everything within the framework of the current regulations. Now some opponents are calling for us to take some things away from Ducati. I can't go to Ducati and say: 'Sorry, you're too good. We have to slow you down'. In Formula 1, Red Bull Racing is not slowed down, just as Mercedes has not been artificially restricted for years."

Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia Racing, called for the maximum number of customer teams in the MotoGP World Championship to be limited to two in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com back in the summer.

Ducati has three - and can therefore collect more data than everyone else and test more tyres and set-ups than its opponents on Friday in changeable weather.

But the customer teams of VR46 and Gresini Racing have opted for Ducati in 2022 because they deliver the best bikes at the fairest price, plus excellent logistics and unrivalled on-track technical support.

Ducati Race Director Gigi Dall'Igna also emphasised that it is not primarily the number of bikes in the field that matters, but their quality. "Aprilia didn't have a customer team in 2022, but they fought for the world championship for a long time. In 2023, they are fielding a customer team for the first time. But you can't say that they have become stronger as a result."

This argument cannot be dismissed out of hand.

Furthermore: Dorna supports every MotoGP manufacturer that fields a customer team with 3 million euros per year. But for the second and third satellite teams, there is not an additional euro.

Yamaha has lost this income plus the income for the leasing fees for two riders (which amount to 5 million euros) in 2023. This is because the RNF team has defected to Aprilia.

As there is no longer any prospect of an agreement being reached between the five factories in the MSMA manufacturers' association on the thorny issue of concessions, the Dorna organisers will put their foot down and seek a compromise, which will then be proposed to Honda, Yamaha, Ducati, Aprilia and KTM.

They are now considering reducing the permitted number of test tyres per factory and season from 200 to 170. Ducati is to be fobbed off with only 140 test tyres per year (apparently at the request of Aprilia and KTM).

One European manufacturer (from the north of Italy) has even suggested that Ducati should be allocated fewer than the usual 21 tyres per weekend in 2024. But then the Desmosedici riders would often have to race on used tyres - a risk factor.

The existing MotoGP regulations are actually fixed until the end of 2026. It was never intended to soften them when a manufacturer demonstrates a dramatic superiority like Ducati: 15 victories in 18 Grand Prix, 16 pole positions, five riders in the top eight and three in the top three in the Riders' Championship, the Manufacturers' Championship won for the fourth time in a row.

The standings in the Constructors' Championship: 1. Ducati, 626 points. 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.

Ducati therefore has a 291-point lead over KTM in the Constructors' Championship. But KTM and Yamaha are only separated by 158 points.

Honda and Yamaha are currently being offered the following "concessions" for 2024:

- Engine development not frozen from the start of the season

- Two more engines per rider than the Europeans, i.e. ten instead of eight

- Four instead of three test tracks

- Two instead of one aero update per rider and season

The planned restrictions for Ducati:

- Two instead of six wildcards per year (or none at all), so that there are not nine Ducati in the 23-rider field as in Sepang

- 140 instead of 170 test tyres per season.

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.