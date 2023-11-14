Floodlit spectacle: Schedule for the 2023 Qatar GP

At least a preliminary decision in the 2023 MotoGP title fight could be made in the floodlights of Doha next weekend: The schedule at a glance.

The penultimate Grand Prix of the year will take place this weekend on the 5.380-kilometre Losail International Circuit. The unusual date for the Qatar GP is due to extensive work being carried out on the circuit just outside Doha for Formula 1. In 2024, the season will open in Qatar again as usual (from 8 to 10 March 2024).

The layout of the Losail International Circuit with its ten right-handers and six left-handers, which has been on the Motorcycle World Championship calendar since 2004, remains unchanged. The Qatar GP has been held under floodlights since 2008, when the MotoGP race took place at 11 p.m. local time and was won by Casey Stoner. In the first years of the night GP, training sessions were sometimes held until 1.30am.

The start times have been repeatedly postponed and brought forward in recent years, but this season the MotoGP starts (both for the sprint and the GP race on Sunday) will once again not take place until 8.00 pm local time - which means 6.00 pm for TV viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Last year, Enea Bastianini (still in Gresini colours) triumphed at the Qatar GP, and last Sunday he made an impressive return to the top with his first victory as a Ducati works rider in Sepang after an unfortunate and difficult season to date.

However, the focus is on the two world championship rivals: defending champion Pecco Bagnaia goes into the final two race weekends with a 14-point lead over Pramac ace Jorge Martin, with a maximum of 74 points still up for grabs.

In the Moto2 class, the world championship has already been decided in favour of Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo). In the Moto3 World Championship, Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) has the first match point with a 13-point lead over Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP): If he can gain a further twelve points on his closest rival on Sunday, the 23-year-old Spaniard could be crowned World Champion early.

Schedule for the 2023 Qatar GP (CET)

Friday, 17 November:

12.00 - 12.35 (35 min): Moto3, Practice 1

12.50 - 13.30 (40 min): Moto2, Practice 1

13.45 - 14.30 (45 min): MotoGP, FP1



16.15 - 16.50 (35 min): Moto3, Practice 2

17.05 - 17.45 (40 min): Moto2, Practice 2

18.00 - 19.00 (60 min): MotoGP, Practice



Saturday, 18 November:

11.30 - 12.00 (30 min): Moto3, Practice 3

12.15 - 12.45 (30 min): Moto2, Practice 3

13.00 - 13.30 (30 min): MotoGP, FP2

13.40 - 13.55 (15 min): MotoGP, Qualifying 1

14.05 - 14.20 (15 min): MotoGP, Qualifying 2



15.50 - 16.05 (15 min): Moto3, Qualifying 1

16.15 - 16.30 (15 min): Moto3, Qualifying 2

16.45 - 17.00 (15 min): Moto2, Qualifying 1

17.10 - 17.25 (15 min): Moto2, Qualifying 2



Start time

18.00 hrs: MotoGP Sprint (11 laps)



Sunday, 19 November:

13.40 - 13.50 (10 min): MotoGP, warm-up



Start times

15.00 hrs: Moto3 race (16 laps)

16.15: Moto2 race (18 laps)

18.00 hrs: MotoGP race (22 laps)