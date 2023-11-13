Marc Márquez: "Acosta will shape a MotoGP era"

After his sobering 13th place at the Malaysian Grand Prix, Marc Márquez was asked by curious journalists less about his own race and more about the future prospects of Pedro Acosta. Márquez is an ardent fan of the teenager from Mazarrón, an otherwise rather insignificant town on the east coast of Andalusia. "Even at his very first Moto3 Grand Prix, I wrote in a tweet that I thought a lot of Pedro. I was sitting on the sofa at home injured at the time and had time to watch TV. I don't remember what words I chose, but even then it was clear to me that Pedro was good - very good," recalled the eight-time world champion.

"Since then, Pedro has always shown what he's made of, and the figures speak for themselves. You can collect points in many different ways, for example through individual successes, as happens time and again. But if you always win and score points when it's possible, if you don't waste time and always go full throttle, then you get results like this. Pedro will be a talking point in the MotoGP class. In my opinion, he can and will define an entire era in the premier class."

However, Márquez did not want to commit to whether this would be an era like Valentino Rossi's or his own. "I don't believe in sticking a label on someone. I've always hated that. Every rider has their era, everyone has their years and everyone has their big moment. Nobody is an anti-so-so or a better-than," he said philosophically. "And nobody is there for eternity. Doohan had his era, Rossi had his era, as did Lorenzo or Stoner. Then came me and then came others, then came Quartararo, Bagnaia, now Acosta, and one of them will win many MotoGP titles, whoever does their thing best."

It was obvious that Márquez has other things to worry about at the moment than getting involved in discussions about other stars, least of all Valentino Rossi, with whom he fell out for good in the 2015 season.

That is why Marc is currently emphasising time and again that he has no problems whatsoever with Rossi's brother Luca Marini's upcoming move to the Repsol Honda team. "Luca Marini and I respect each other, we have a friendly relationship and talk to each other. You have to be able to differentiate. In the past, that didn't always work out, especially with me and my brother, but now, in the present, it does."

When asked what exactly he meant by this statement, Márquez did not provide an answer. "My rivalry with Valentino Rossi in the past is no secret, but when I am asked about Marini as my successor, the answer is that a rider like him can have that place if he is fast and if he deserves it. As for my brother, he was Moto2 World Champion and deserved the step up to the MotoGP class at the time, regardless of his name. Everyone has their own style, their own character, their own way of riding. You have to be able to differentiate," Márquez reiterated.

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.