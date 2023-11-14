Sebastian Risse (KTM): How he rates Jack Miller

Jack Miller has often been clearly overshadowed by his Red Bull KTM team-mate Brad Binder in recent races. And most recently in Buriram/Thailand, as in Misano and Le Mans, the Australian even travelled home without any points, a fate that had also befallen him in Le Mans, and in Texas it was only enough for one point - with 9th place in the Sprint Race. And in Sunday's race Jack Miller dropped back to eighth place, but he was the best KTM rider. Brad Binder was always behind him this time until his crash in lap 12 (in 9th place).

It's no wonder that there have been more and more questions in recent weeks as to whether the Pierer Mobility Group should not transfer the new Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta (19) to the Red Bull KTM Factory for 2024 and place Miller with the GASGAS Tech3 team alongside Augusto Fernández. After all, Acosta has long been referred to as the "new Márquez" and is highly favoured by the other factories.

But "Thriller Miller", an undisputed expert with four MotoGP victories, gave the only right answer at the Sepang Circuit this weekend: He secured an excellent third place ahead of Brad Binder in qualifying on Friday, fought for tenth place on the grid in Q2 (7th Binder) and finished sixth in the sprint directly behind Binder. And on Sunday, Miller pulled the chestnuts out of the fire for the Austrians as the best KTM rider (8th place).

Sebastian Risse, MotoGP Technical Coordinator at Pierer Mobility AG, and his team have done everything in their power to get Jack Miller back to the front. Since the Jerez GP, Miller has achieved only two sixth places in 13 Grand Prix races on Sunday - and no top five result.

Jack Miller was very confident at the winter tests and impressed with two third places at the fourth Grand Prix in Jerez on Saturday and Sunday. Since then he has often been outshone by Brad Binder. Do you have an explanation for this?

That's not so easy to say. If it were easy, we would have solved the problem earlier... It's certainly the case that we've had our ups and downs together this season.

We have Brad in the team as a reference, who consistently achieves good results. That's why we always knew where we were lacking in specific cases.

But it's often the case that the harder Jack and we try to achieve certain things, the less easy it is and the more complicated it becomes.

If you look at the data: In what areas does Jack typically lose time to Brad?

According to Jack's perceptions, he often loses at the exit of the corner, where he pays the bill. If you look deeper into the data, it's often the case that the problem starts earlier.

So at the corner entry and then at corner speed?

Yes, of course, it's all connected.

To a certain extent, that's exactly the flipside of the good thing we have about Jack. He is used to having a lot of control over the bike and managing a lot of things electronically himself.

This means that when everything is going great and the rider is having the day of his life, everything works very, very well. But if something doesn't work or the understanding or feeling for something isn't there, you pay a higher price than if you had shifted it more towards the autopilot and given the rider less control.

But I wouldn't say that the problem is that we have to solve it by taking that away from him, because it's exactly the positive thing that he contributed to the project and because that's often his strength.

But if this system only works perfectly three times a year, self-confidence and results suffer.

Of course. The aim is to implement Jack's system more consistently.

As I said, we have Brad as a reference. But we have to manage to be focussed AND relaxed where we see the problems.

Does Jack Miller sometimes think about relying more on the electrical systems in future - like the younger generation?

No, that's not really up for discussion for us - and not for him either. Of course, every rider worries when things aren't going well: What can he do and what is the cause?

Everyone would like to do everything they can to eliminate this problem. But we are looking for other solutions.

Jack was sometimes better placed in practice than in the race.

Sometimes like this, sometimes like that. It's always one of Jack's strengths to put in a single fast lap. But sometimes that doesn't work. Recently, however, that was due to the situation - with yellow flags, for example. But Jack's strength on a single lap is still there.

In the rain, Jack hasn't been as superior on the KTM as he used to be on the Honda or Ducati.

Rain is not rain. Every rain is different, every depth of water is different. The set-up has to be very, very precise for the respective conditions. Jack also has certain strengths and weaknesses.

I would say: In situations in the semi-wet and when there is a lot of water on the track, he is still there. We haven't lost anything there.

Jack was already very confident in Malaysia during the winter test. That's why I have no doubt that it can work very well with him. In Sepang, progress was visible on all three days.

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.