Joan Mir: "Marini will have to fold up"

Sepang was a bleak place for Joan Mir. After finishing just last in the sprint the day before, he crashed after just five laps in the race. So the Honda misery continues. But hope remains.

At first, Joan Mir (26) could hardly believe that Luca Marini would apparently become his team-mate next season. He doesn't want to officially confirm the spectacular transfer anyway, but "I'm already excited to see how Luca will have to fold up on the Honda. You'll only see his knees and elbows," he amuses himself in advance. He is alluding to the size of Luca Marini (184 cm) when he has to clamp himself onto a Honda for the first time, which was previously designed for the jockey size of Mir (175 cm) and even more so Marc Márquez (169 cm). The LCR duo Zarco and Nakagami and test rider Bradl are also significantly smaller than Luca Marini.

"Of course, it will be extremely exciting when a Ducati rider gets on a current RC213V for the first time. This initial feedback will be interesting," says Mir.

In the eyes of the 2020 MotoGP World Champion (on Suzuki), Luca Marini would be a perfect team-mate. "I know him and like him. He's a clever rider with experience. Not a reckless rider who is always riding at his limit and risking everything on the brakes."

Although his Sepang weekend was a complete flop, Joan Mir's hope for progress dies last. "I see and feel changes at Honda that you can't immediately understand from the outside. With such a huge company, everything takes longer, but something is already happening."

Which reassures the 12-time GP winner (including just one MotoGP victory) after the departure of his team-mate MM93. "Marc has a little less time than me," says Joan, seeing his age - he is four years younger than the six-time MotoGP World Champion - as an advantage and an argument in favour of his patience.

"I also gave it my all in Sepang. It's tough at the moment." After finishing last in the sprint, the Majorcan's race ended in turn 4 on the fifth lap. "I had problems with my tyre pressure right after the start. Then I fell over the front without any warning."

It was the Repsol Honda team's 50th crash on a GP weekend in 2023.

After all, Honda is unrivalled at the top in this classification.

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.