Rául Fernández: "Aprilia is completely letting us down"

The Malaysian RNF-Aprilia team's performance in Sepang was a veritable disaster. Between them, the two riders Miguel Oliveira and Rául Fernández only managed just over a dozen laps in the race.

The misery of Rául Fernández (23) after the 20 laps in Sepang was not just in his words, but literally in his skin and hair. "I can't explain it at all. In our current situation, we need laps and many kilometres. And then something like this happens."

His retirement on lap 7 due to a technical cause that has not yet been precisely determined caused the 2021 Moto2 runner-up to despair. To complete the drama for the team of the enterprising team headmaster Razlan Razali at the home GP, team-mate Miguel Oliveira had already crashed one lap earlier in turn 9.

"Aprilia is letting us down," said Rául Fernández, leveling fierce accusations at the Aprilia factory in Noale. "We get no support and absolutely nothing in the way of technical updates. The only new parts on our bikes are the fresh tyres."

The 2021 Moto2 World Championship runner-up (at Red Bull KTM-Ajo behind Remy Gardner) does not understand this strategy. "Ducati tries to help all eight riders as much as possible. If you want to race, you have to be consistent and get the maximum out of it," said the Spaniard.

Raúl suspects that the four Aprilias are not being developed sufficiently because too little in-depth data can be collected. What makes things even more difficult is that the RNF customer squad is only travelling with last year's RS-GP-22 material.

The 10-time GP winner does not blame his crew in the slightest. "I'm touched by the commitment of my boys. When we don't have time to eat properly, they continue to work hard on our bikes. If we have work to do early in the morning, they're on it straight away. I really feel sorry for them."

The only ray of hope for Raúl, who is only 20th in the World Championship in his second MotoGP season and actually wanted to conquer podium places in the second half of the season: His little brother Adrián finished the Moto3 World Championship race in a strong fifth place - at Leopard Honda. It was his best World Championship result to date.

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1. Bagnaia 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.