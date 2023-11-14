Lucio Cecchinello (LCR): The mistake with Toprak

LCR Honda boss Lucio Cecchinello was convinced in the spring that Alex Rins would stay with him in 2024. But he misjudged the SBK situation at Yamaha.

LCR Honda team owner Lucio Cecchinello has had a difficult MotoGP season. Although Alex Rins won the Texas GP in Austin in April in outstanding style, he then suffered a serious injury during the sprint in Mugello on 9 June - and has still not fully recovered from this complicated fracture of his tibia and fibula.

Rins has made a few tentative comeback attempts since Japan (1st October), but had to pack it in again after Friday practice in Australia, for example.

SPEEDWEEK.com spoke to Lucio Cecchinello (53) about the departure of Rins, with whom he had actually planned to stay for two years, but who was not satisfied with the treatment by HRC. He therefore escaped to the Yamaha factory team for 2024.

Lucio, it was already clear during winter testing that the Honda RC213V would not be a winning bike in 2023 either. You still won in Texas, but Alex Rins then failed to score any points in Jerez and Le Mans. He then came to an agreement with Yamaha. You were convinced he would ride for LCR in 2024.

Yes, that was the plan. Alex had a two-year contract. His contract with HRC only allowed him to leave if he got an offer from a factory MotoGP team. His manager was always very honest and told me: "The only option would be to switch to Yamaha." Because all the other factory teams had no space available; at Yamaha, on the other hand, Morbidelli's future was uncertain.

However, I was convinced that Toprak Razgatlioglu would ride alongside Fabio Quartararo at Yamaha next year. He was definitely an option. It would have made sense to me if Yamaha had signed a talented, interesting rider like Toprak for MotoGP. I was pretty sure that would happen.

But I was wrong at the time. Not only Yamaha was surprised when Toprak signed with BMW for SBK...

After the Texas GP in April, there was already speculation that you could lose Rins to Repsol in 2024 because Joan Mir often disappointed badly. Zarco was later signed as Rins' replacement for two years. But when Márquez resigned from Repsol, Zarco became a Repsol candidate. Difficult times for you.

Yes, we signed the contract with Johann at the end of August and made the deal public a few days later. It's a contract that involves three partners: Zarco, HRC and LCR.

When Marc Márquez made his departure public, HRC wanted to send him to Repsol for 2024 - for one year. But Johann refused and favoured the two-year deal with LCR.

It was always planned that Johann Zarco would ride for LCR for the next two years. That is also contractually stipulated.

When did LCR start making its own contracts with HRC riders? Stefan Bradl and Jack Miller only had HRC contracts.

That started in 2020 with Alex Márquez. At that time, a kind of new system began; HRC decided on a contract with three parties.

What is the advantage of such contracts? HRC pays the riders' salaries and then decides what happens.

Yes, HRC supports us with the drivers' salaries. Further details of the contract are subject to confidentiality.

