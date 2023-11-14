Fabio Quartararo: 2024 most important Yamaha year!

Yamaha MotoGP star Fabio Quartararo ranted about the tyre pressure issue in Sepang and spoke about the importance of possible concessions for Yamaha in 2024.

In the 2024 MotoGP season, there will no longer be warnings or time penalties for problems and irregularities in relation to the minimum tyre pressure specified and recommended by Michelin, but immediate disqualifications. The fact is: Aprilia has obvious problems with the specified tyre pressure at the moment. But Yamaha is also suffering and Fabio Quartararo, who will also ride the M1 in 2024, therefore took a clear stance in Sepang.

Quartararo said: "I think it's stupid! It's already very difficult to overtake. It's not about safety either!" Quartararo argued from his point of view: "If you want to create safety, you have to do things differently! The specified minimum tyre pressure is now 1.88 bar or so. In my opinion, it should be reduced to 1.80 for the time being."

Fabio's postscript is also a suggestion: "Even if you ride at 1.75 bar, the tyre won't explode! I don't know why they are enforcing these regulations."

The fact is: Michelin joined as a single tyre supplier in 2016, and since then there have never been any problems with exploding front tyres.

For the 2021 MotoGP champion and 2022 World Championship runner-up, one thing is clear: "We have to have serious talks! It's also dangerous to keep the pressure high. In the end, the bike rides on the two tyres that should last. But if the tyre no longer works, the bike is completely different to ride and doesn't work either."

Regarding a possible reduction in Ducati's advantages (fewer test tyres, only two or no wildcards) and the planned concessions for Yamaha and Honda after 2023, Fabio said: "In the end, Ducati still has eight bikes! It will be important for us to get a satellite team back with Yamaha in 2025. We have to make good use of the concessions if we have them. I don't think we will have the concessions for long, maybe six months or a year. We have to utilise them then. It will be the most important year for Yamaha!"

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.