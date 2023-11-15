Luca Marini: He was already for Repsol 20 years ago

Official confirmation is still missing. But according to Ducati, Luca Marini will switch to Honda "99 per cent" of the time. What is driving him there?

Most experts in the paddock reacted with astonishment last week when it emerged that Valentino Rossi's brother Luca Marini would be moving from Mooney VR46-Ducati to Repsol-Honda for two years. After all, who has the privilege of being able to ride in his brother's MotoGP team and thus have a fairly secure job?

But first you have to realise that: Luca Marini almost won the Moto2 World Championship with the Sky team in 2020. After 15 races in the Covid season, he was only 9 points behind world champion Enea Bastianini (Italtrans Racing) after three wins and three second places. And in his first MotoGP season of 2021 at Esponsorama Avintia (he replaced the wealthy Tito Rabat in Raúl Romero's team), he was on the front row of the grid once on a Ducati Desmosedici GP20. His team-mate at Avintia was his compatriot Bastianini, who then blossomed at Gresini in 2022 - four MotoGP victories, third place in the World Championship.

From 2014 to 2020, Rossi ran Sky GP teams in Moto3 and Moto2 for seven years. For 2021, Rossi's VR46 team took over the two MotoGP slots from Avintia. Luca "Maro" Marini and Marco Bezzecchi were signed as riders; a deal was agreed with Ducati for three years until the end of 2024.

Marini was given a current GP22 factory Ducati for his second season (like the Pramac duo), while Bezzecchi had to make do with a GP21 as a rookie.

The cost of leasing the GP22 probably exceeded the Mooney team budget, as the order was placed in Borgo Panigale when Rossi and team director Uccio Salucci were still hoping that the millions from the Saudi Arabian oil multinational Aramco would be forthcoming. But Aramco preferred to invest the money in Formula 1.

The deal with Mooney was subsequently finalised within three weeks.

In any case, Marini had to ride a GP22 again in 2023. Even for 2024, he and three-time MotoGP winner Bezzzecchi never had the prospect of the latest factory material at VR46.

Luca also realised that after the arrival of Marc Márquez at Ducati in 2024, he would at best be number 7 behind Bagnaia, Bastianini, Morbidelli, Martin, Bezzecchi and Marc Márquez.

When Repsol-Honda came calling after Acosta, Viñales, Oliveira, Aleix Espargaró and Pol Espargaró cancelled, the 26-year-old Italian knew that this might be the first and last chance in his life to ride for a factory team.

After all, his manager Francesco Secchiaroli took advantage of HRC's plight and negotiated a two-year contract for the number 10.

Marini is currently in eighth place in the World Championship, and if Honda increases the hoped-for concessions, a top ten result will also be possible in 2024. And in the worst-case scenario, Luca can console himself with an estimated annual salary of 3 million euros.

Marini will probably ride the Repsol Honda RC213V for the first time on 28 November. However, he already dressed as a Repsol Leader 20 years ago, when Valentino rode for the Honda works team from 2001 to 2003 - and gave his little brother a matching racing suit.

History repeats itself: after winning his first 250cc title with Aprilia, Valentino Rossi actually wanted to contest a second quarter-litre season. But when the Honda 500 works team offered him the place of five-time world champion Mick Doohan and his complete technical crew with Jeremy Burgess, he switched to the premier class for 2000. In the first year he competed for the Nastro Azzurro Honda 500 team, then for Repsol.

In other words: Rossi succeeded Doohan, Marini followed in the footsteps of Marc Márquez.

The intelligent Luca Marini has taken the flight to the front at the right time.

As team owner and operator of the VR46 Riders Academy, Valentino Rossi is in a dilemma. On the one hand, he has to represent the interests of the team sponsors with his companies, while on the other hand he has to secure the best deals for his riders in terms of equipment and wages.

A tightrope walk.

This was demonstrated last summer when Ducati offered title contender Bezzecchi a place at Pramac Ducati with GP24 bikes and a works contract instead of Zarco.

Rossi persuaded "Bez" to stay with Mooney VR46 for another year.

Morbidelli, who had never finished on the podium in the last three years, finally got the lucrative Pramac contract.

Perhaps the VR46 team had the plan in mind with "Bez" to be able to offer Bezzecchi a title contender in their hand luggage in the negotiations with KTM, Aprilia, Yamaha and Ducati for 2025.

This would be a legitimate consideration from the team's point of view, but hardly the ideal solution for Bezzecchi.

In 2024, Bezzecchi will have to deal with four Ducati GP24s, a victory-hungry Marc Márquez, four factory KTMs, two factory Aprilias, two factory Yamahas and two factory Honda bikes with hefty concessions.

Who knows whether he will ever get the chance of a works contract with the most successful manufacturer again.