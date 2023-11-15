Tyre pressure offence: Both title contenders cautioned

A total of twelve out of 22 MotoGP riders will start the Qatar GP with an official warning regarding air pressure in the front tyre. This means that Bagnaia, Martin and co. face time penalties for the next offence.

In the 2023 MotoGP season, the tyre pressures in the front tyres will be monitored for the first time using standardised sensors from LDL. Originally, drastic penalties would have been imposed after just three Grands Prix if the minimum pressures prescribed by Michelin were not adhered to.

This is because the French tyre supplier is convinced that falling below the limit could jeopardise the durability of the tyre, especially because the aerodynamic outgrowths, devices and the like are putting more and more strain on the front tyre.

On the other hand, less pressure means more grip. In addition, the riders and teams repeatedly emphasise that they cannot and do not want to start with too high a pressure because the tyre temperature and thus the air pressure in the front tyre rises quickly in the pack, which in turn increases the risk of crashing - and the course of the race is of course almost impossible to predict.

In practice, the implementation of this regulation therefore proved to be complicated and its introduction was postponed several times until the regulation finally came into force with the Silverstone GP after the summer break.

The following applies: The target value for the front tyre, which was set at 1.88 bar (but can vary slightly depending on the track), must be maintained for more than 30 percent of the time in the sprint (15 or fewer laps) and more than 50 percent in the Grand Prix (more than 15 laps).

As the system is new and was introduced during an ongoing season, there is no threat of disqualification until further notice. Instead, the FIM MotoGP stewards agreed on a staggered penalty system in the form of time penalties, which are added up after the race:



1st offence: Warning

2nd offence: 3-second penalty

3rd offence: 6-second penalty

4th offence: 12-second penalty

Maverick Viñales was the first MotoGP rider to receive a warning at the Catalunya GP. At the Thailand GP, it was his Aprilia team-mate Aleix Espargaró who was the first to be given a 3-second time penalty for a second tyre pressure offence of the current season, which dropped him from fifth to eighth place in the standings.

A scenario that threatens a whole series of MotoGP aces in the final two Grands Prix - including both title contenders. After Jorge Martin, world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia was also given an official warning last Sunday in Sepang.

The MotoGP riders themselves have long warned that the tyre pressure regulation would result in boring races - and felt confirmed in their assessment after the Malaysian GP.

Martin in particular spoke plainly: "I think that the tyre pressure rule is destroying real racing. We must urge those responsible to drop this rule or find a solution that makes the teams' work easier."

"At the end of the day, we don't see real races, but technical races," said the Madrilenian. "If my technician chooses the wrong tyre pressure, then I can't push and show my potential. That's the case this season, but next year you'll be disqualified for the first offence. They have to do something because otherwise it will be a big disaster next year."

The Pramac star also announced with determination ahead of the last two race weekends of the current season: "I don't care if I finish fourth with the right tyre pressure. I prefer to fight for victory with low tyre pressure. I also don't care whether I finish two or 80 points behind Pecco in the championship. That's why I'll take the risk in the next races and push."

For his part, Bagnaia has been emphasising for months: "They have made a rule in the name of safety, but it doesn't make our sport any safer. I don't agree with this and never will."

Official warnings for tyre pressure have so far been issued to

Maverick Viñales (Aprilia) in the Montmeló GP race

Dani Pedrosa* (KTM) in the GP race at Misano

Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha) in the Mandalika GP race

Raúl Fernández (Aprilia) in the Mandalika GP race

Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) in the Mandalika GP race

Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) in the Mandalika GP race

Pol Espargaró (KTM) in the Buriram GP race

Jorge Martin (Ducati) in the GP race at Buriram

Marc Márquez (Honda) in the Buriram GP race

Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) in the Sepang GP race

Luca Marini (Ducati) in the Sepang GP race

Alvaro Bautista* (Ducati) in the Sepang GP race

Enea Bastianini (Ducati) in the Sepang GP race

Iker Lecuona* (Honda) in the Sepang GP race



*= Wildcard/replacement rider

A 3-second penalty for the second offence:

Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia) in the Buriram GP race