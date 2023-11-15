Marc Márquez: "Hopefully they will follow me in 2024"
In Q1 of the Malaysian GP, Franco Morbidelli became the latest victim of Marc Márquez, who, as is well known, always likes to get behind a draft horse to squeeze everything out of his RC213V on the one fast lap.
However, "Franky" was anything but happy with the Repsol Honda factory rider's tactics, the Yamaha rider refused to play along - and both lost time and ultimately missed out on qualifying 2.
Asked about the skirmish, Márquez said: "We got involved in this game - but that happens because we are two riders in a difficult moment who are not convinced of themselves. He didn't push, I didn't push - and we messed up our weekend in qualifying."
The six-time MotoGP World Champion calmly dismisses the complaints about his constant search for slipstream. "It's happened in the past, it's happening now and it will continue to happen in the future," he never tires of emphasising. "I hope that they will follow me next year," added the future Gresini Ducati rider with a grin. "That would be a good sign and I would accept it."
"It's normal for a slow rider to follow a fast rider," said the 30-year-old Spaniard. "It was the same in the past. I remember hundreds of times when, for example, Iannone and many other riders followed me. I accepted that and pushed anyway. Because I was determined. Now I don't have the speed, I lack the conviction and I can't push. But I hope that I will have this problem again next year," Marc couldn't help but smile.
"As you saw, Pecco pushed a whole train on Saturday, for example. That's part of the game," Márquez referred to the pole setter of the Malaysian GP, world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia. "People can talk, blah blah blah, but in the end everyone does it," the eight-time world champion emphasised.
MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):
1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)
2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec
3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562
4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526
5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000
6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946
7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553
8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204
9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399
10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740
11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189
12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598
13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849
16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960
17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564
18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min
- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down
- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down
- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down
- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down
- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down
Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):
1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min
2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec
3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034
4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242
5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310
6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318
7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307
8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501
9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420
10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241
11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995
13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643
15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005
16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911
17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591
18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058
19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015
20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484
21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930
22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501
23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594
MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:
1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.
Constructors' Championship:
1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.