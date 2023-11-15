Pecco Bagnaia: "Normally it would be a good lead"

Pecco Bagnaia goes into the Qatar GP with a 14-point lead over Jorge Martin - and a reinvigorated Lenovo team-mate. Whether there is match point in the title fight is still questionable with the new MotoGP format.

Last Sunday in Sepang, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia prevailed in a duel against his title rival Jorge Martin and extended his lead in the championship standings to 14 points in third place. "The most important thing was to finish ahead of Martin. That was the first time since Austria that I have beaten him under the same conditions. I'm happy about that and it was important to do it before Qatar," emphasised the 26-year-old Italian afterwards.

With two race weekends to go, the defending champion knows: "14 points are certainly more than nothing - and better than being behind. But it's not too much either. In a normal season with one race [per weekend], it would be a good lead that you can manage. But with the 37 points available every weekend, it's a very small lead."

The calculation is clear: Bagnaia must collect a total of 23 points more in Doha than his challenger from the Prima Pramac Racing Team in order to be crowned the new world champion ahead of the finale in Valencia (26 November).

"It's a track where we've always been competitive," said the world championship leader with a view to the Losail International Circuit. "But it will also be new for everyone with the new tarmac."

"In Malaysia, we finally managed to be fast again from Friday onwards and we returned to pole position, something we hadn't managed since Barcelona. It will be important to try and do the same here in Qatar," added Bagnaia. "A 14-point lead is not much, so the aim will be to increase our lead over Jorge."

Some observers are wondering whether Enea Bastianini could tip the scales in the title fight. Last year's world championship bronze medallist made an impressive return to the top with his first victory as a factory rider last Sunday in Sepang, after deliberately refraining from a manoeuvre against his team-mate in the sprint the day before.

"I work for a team, I work for Ducati. It wasn't important for me to overtake Pecco on Saturday. I preferred to stay behind him - because he's fighting for the world championship, I'm fighting for nothing. But when I saw on Sunday that I was competitive to win the race, I only thought about that," assured the "Bestia" after the liberation in Malaysia. "I'm here to be fast, but sometimes also to work for the team. I don't know what will happen in the future, but I'm in the Ducati Lenovo team and I work for it too."

Bastianini also goes into the Qatar GP as last year's winner. "A weight has fallen off my shoulders in Sepang, now I feel freer. I'm having fun on the bike again and as a result I'm also fast. I've been fast in Qatar in the past, and I won my first MotoGP race here last year. I don't know if I can repeat that, but I certainly want to give it a go," announced the 25-year-old from Rimini.

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.