It is not yet clear whether Alex Rins will be able to compete in the World Championship final five weeks after his withdrawal from the Australian GP and his third operation. A medical check should bring clarity.

Alex Rins trained on his 1000cc Superbike yesterday for the first time since his third operation on his complicated broken right tibia and fibula. He did his laps on the Catalunya Circuit, and Andrea Iannone (Ducati) was also present. But his return at the Valencia GP is not yet 100 per cent certain. Will the Texas winner be back on the LCR team's Honda RC213V at the World Championship finale in Spain from 24 to 26 November?

"That's a good question. I would also like to know. The plan is to have another X-ray examination next week. After that we should have clarity," explained LCR Honda team owner Lucio Cecchinello when asked by SPEEDWEEK.com.

Superbike rider Iker Lecuona stood in for Rins in Sepang and will do the same next weekend in Doha.

Rins himself crashed heavily in the Mugello sprint on 10th June and then had to undergo surgery twice and wear an external fixator for days after the first operation (which took place in Florence).

His comeback was then delayed further and further because the screws had loosened and were causing pain. Rins came to the Barcelona GP on the first weekend in September for one day and was still using crutches.

In the end, Rins decided to take part in the Japan GP at short notice, where Stefan Bradl was actually scheduled as a substitute, as in India. Dich Rins sat on the Honda in Motegi on Friday, but packed up due to the severe pain (and 3.747 seconds behind) and the 21st and last place on Friday evening. Stefan Brad stepped in and secured two points with 14th place despite missing Friday practice.

A week later in Mandalika/Indonesia, Rins did not make it past 21st and last place on the grid. However, he kept his cool in Sunday's race, benefiting from seven retirements and plenty of other drama at the front of the field, so the 27-year-old from Barcelona was rewarded for his consistency - and for his ability to grit his teeth. "It was a huge effort to finish the race. After 13 or 14 laps the pain came, and it was real pain," sighed Rins after a strong ninth place.

The six-time MotoGP winner paid for this effort with a week at Phillip Island (20th to 22nd October), where he had to pack up again on Friday and then fly to Spain to be examined by his doctor, who recommended a minor operation - the third.

Now Yamaha Race Director Lin Jarvis is also hoping that his next year's factory rider Alex Rins will be ready to return to action after a five-week break. "I am confident that Alex will contest the Valencia GP for LCR and test the M1 Yamaha for us two days later," Lin Jarvis told SPEEDWEEK.com.