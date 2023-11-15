Aleix Espargaró: Tyre pressure rule ruins the World Championship

Aprilia ace Aleix Espargaró also got a sore throat after the Sepang weekend when he was asked about the issue of air pressure in the front tyre - his comments paint a questionable picture for the future.

Aleix Espargaró (34) had a weekend to forget in Sepang, according to his own statements. The experienced Spaniard crashed shortly before half-time on Sunday, at which point he was only in P13, directly behind his team-mate Maverick Viñales.

At the moment, the Catalan rider is pondering much more about the tyre pressure issue. Aprilia apparently has particularly big problems with this. At Buriram, Espargaró already received a 3-second penalty for the second offence of the season.

Taking into account the minimum tyre pressure of 1.88 bar specified by tyre supplier Michelin in the front tyre (over 50 percent of the race laps in the main race and over 30 percent in the sprint) regularly puts the Aprilia crew in trouble. "We have to be more conservative with it now, otherwise we'll lose six seconds and twelve the next time," calculated Aleix. "I hate it - it will ruin the championship! It makes life very difficult for my technicians."

Five riders were recently affected in Sepang, meaning that twelve MotoGP riders will now go into the Qatar GP with an official warning. This means that they could face time penalties for the next offence.

Why don't the MotoGP riders unite in this case? "We say it in every meeting with Piero Taramasso, the Michelin people and in the meetings with Carlos Ezpeleta. We talk about it every weekend! There is currently no chance that they will change it," sighed the older Espargaró.

Aleix pointed out: "I've never seen a problem with the front tyre in this series - and I've been riding in this world championship for 15 years now. Piero says we are close to the front tyre exploding. Okay - he must know - he's a million times better informed than I am. I say: The rear tyre can explode - but never the front tyre!"

"Michelin already know what they're doing. But I think it would be better if they made the riders happy," added the Aprilia captain and two-time winner of the season. "But we are a long way from a strike. It's a reduction in performance, but it's not dangerous. Okay, dangerous only in the sense that you can crash..." Aleix then announced: "We will keep pushing."

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.