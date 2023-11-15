Before the Qatar GP: Into the desert with Nasser Al-Attiyah

Before the penultimate Grand Prix of the MotoGP season in Qatar this weekend, Jorge Martin, Aleix Espargaró and Pedro Acosta travelled to the desert with five-time Dakar winner Nasser Al-Attiyah.

Under the floodlights of the Losail International Circuit, the GP aces will be thrilling on two wheels from Friday, before some of them were allowed to step on the gas on four wheels in the dunes under the expert guidance of local hero Nasser Al-Attiyah.

The five-time winner of the legendary Dakar Rally opened the doors of his Nasser Camp to MotoGP title contender Jorge Martin, his mate and Aprilia works rider Aleix Espargaró and the new Moto2 World Champion Pedro Acosta.

The enthusiasm of everyone involved was clear to see. "What a day," enthused Martin. "I enjoyed it like a little kid," Espargaró agreed.