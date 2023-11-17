Doha schedule: Preliminary decision in the MotoGP title fight?

The tension is high ahead of the 2023 Qatar GP, which is exceptionally part of the intense final sprint of the 2023 MotoGP season: the schedule for the floodlit spectacle in Losail.

The penultimate Grand Prix of the year will take place on the 5.380-kilometre Losail International Circuit. The unusual date for the Qatar GP is due to extensive work being carried out for Formula 1 at the circuit just outside Doha. In 2024, the season will open again as usual in Qatar (from 8 to 10 March 2024).

The layout of the Losail International Circuit with its ten right-handers and six left-handers, which has been on the Motorcycle World Championship calendar since 2004, remains unchanged. The Qatar GP has been held under floodlights since 2008, when the MotoGP race took place at 11 p.m. local time and was won by Casey Stoner. In the first years of the night GP, training sessions were sometimes held until 1.30am.

The start times have been repeatedly postponed and brought forward in recent years, but this season the MotoGP starts (both for the sprint and the GP race on Sunday) will once again not take place until 8.00 pm local time - which means 6.00 pm for TV viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Last year, Enea Bastianini (still in Gresini colours) triumphed at the Qatar GP, and last Sunday he made an impressive return to the top with his first victory as a Ducati works rider in Sepang after an unfortunate and difficult season to date.

However, the focus is on the two world championship rivals: defending champion Pecco Bagnaia goes into the final two race weekends with a 14-point lead over Pramac ace Jorge Martin, with a maximum of 74 points still up for grabs.

Even though more than 20 months have passed since the 2022 Qatar GP, attentive fans will still remember it well: When Bagnaia and Martin last fought a duel in the desert, the Italian crashed in turn 1 and dragged his Spanish Ducati brand colleague into the gravel.

One thing is clear: none of the title contenders can afford a zero in this decisive phase of the season. Depending on the outcome of the Tissot Sprint, the World Championship could be decided in Doha on Sunday, although Bagnaia will have to score a total of 23 points more than the "Martinator" this weekend.

In the Moto2 class, the world championship has already been decided in favour of Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo). In the Moto3 World Championship, Jaume Masià (Leopard Racing) has the first match point with a 13-point lead over Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP): if he can gain a further twelve points on his closest rival on Sunday, the 23-year-old Spaniard could be crowned World Champion early.

Schedule for the 2023 Qatar GP (CET)

Friday, 17 November:

12.00 - 12.35 (35 min): Moto3, Practice 1

12.50 - 13.30 (40 min): Moto2, Practice 1

13.45 - 14.30 (45 min): MotoGP, FP1



16.15 - 16.50 (35 min): Moto3, Practice 2

17.05 - 17.45 (40 min): Moto2, Practice 2

18.00 - 19.00 (60 min): MotoGP, Practice



Saturday, 18 November:

11.30 - 12.00 (30 min): Moto3, Practice 3

12.15 - 12.45 (30 min): Moto2, Practice 3

13.00 - 13.30 (30 min): MotoGP, FP2

13.40 - 13.55 (15 min): MotoGP, Qualifying 1

14.05 - 14.20 (15 min): MotoGP, Qualifying 2



15.50 - 16.05 (15 min): Moto3, Qualifying 1

16.15 - 16.30 (15 min): Moto3, Qualifying 2

16.45 - 17.00 (15 min): Moto2, Qualifying 1

17.10 - 17.25 (15 min): Moto2, Qualifying 2



Start time

18.00 hrs: MotoGP Sprint (11 laps)



Sunday, 19 November:

13.40 - 13.50 (10 min): MotoGP, warm-up



Start times

15.00 hrs: Moto3 race (16 laps)

16.15: Moto2 race (18 laps)

18.00 hrs: MotoGP race (22 laps)