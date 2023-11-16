Qatar GP on ServusTV: An open exchange of blows

Servus will be broadcasting the Qatar GP live on Saturday and Sunday. Gustl Auinger analyses the starting position in the MotoGP title fight between Bagnaia and Martin as well as the supporting actors in potential key roles.

Two riders battle it out over two weekends for the ultimate crown in motorbike racing. A desert spectacle in Doha defines the starting position for the final showdown. ServusTV expert Gustl Auinger is convinced: "The title fight will go down to the last round in Valencia."

Works team vs. lone fighter?

Enea Bastianini had missed nine races this year, he failed to finish twice and in six appearances he never made it into the top 7 - until Sepang. Right at the start of the Malaysian Grand Prix, the Italian, whose Ducati works contract had even been called into question, took the lead and never relinquished it. ServusTV expert Gustl Auinger: "With a show of strength, Enea has shown that he is back where he was."

Now Bastianini could even become a factor in the title fight, Auinger believes. "Jorge Martin won't be too happy about that. And the pendulum is swinging in the direction of Pecco Bagnaia. Because despite all the appreciation for Johann Zarco, the duel is now works team versus lone rider." In fact, the Spanish Pramac hopeful was 13 points behind the defending champion after the first Asian stop in India, and at the end of the trip he was 14 points behind with just two World Championship stops remaining.

Criticism of minimum pressure regulation

The positions were decided early on in Malaysia. Tension? Not a chance! The ServusTV expert puts the unexciting race down to the tyre pressure rule. "I'm not a fan of artificially imposed limits. The organisers have to ask themselves whether they want to see the true capacity of the drivers or whether they should drive with their hands tied." After all, nobody wants to risk a three-second penalty or even disqualification. "Pecco and Jorge will now only look at each other and hope that the other makes a mistake."

Auinger believes that the different approaches of the main protagonists will nevertheless add spice to the highly dramatic title race: "Pecco is working consistently towards the weekend and is incredibly strong in the race. Jorge, on the other hand, has a basic speed like no other, which he can utilise above all in qualifying and sprints. If they try to imitate each other now, they will only get lost."

The ServusTV pundit sees the rivals as basically equals. "An open exchange of blows with absolutely identical material. You have to constantly watch what the other is doing." Bagnaia does have the advantage of knowing the situation from the last two years. "But that can also be unpleasant. Because if you only finish second as the reigning world champion, you've lost the title."

Little time to adapt

The Qatar Grand Prix marks the end of the longest Asian tour in World Championship history. However, the unusual date of the floodlit classic, which usually takes place at the beginning of the season, should offer similar conditions to those in March. "However, after the heat of Sepang, the teams face the challenge of adapting the packages to the requirements in just a few days," said Auinger, referring to the evening temperatures of almost 25 degrees in the desert of Losail. "I find this climatological rollercoaster very interesting."

With the two front-runners eyeing each other up, the rest of the field could play a key role in the World Championship battle. "Aprilia has an incredibly good package, but has suffered from the heat. We don't know exactly how KTM will fare after Sepang, where they were beaten by both Yamahas. Over the course of the year, however, the team is the second force. And then we have a lot of Ducati riders who are completely missing out on the title fight. The 2022 bikes are also good for the podium."

The ServusTV expert admits that predicting the outcome of a race in the crunch time of the World Championship would be like reading coffee brew. "Perhaps Pecco can count on a little consideration from Enea. In the end, he still has to sort his seven plums. And Jorge will try with all his might not to let Pecco's race pace come into its own."

Focus on the title fight

Around the racing action, everything revolves around the world championship fight with a special look at tyre pressure and the possible consequences of an offence. Another article uses the example of Enea Bastianini to illustrate how quickly things can go from hero to zero and back again in MotoGP.

In Moto2, world champion Pedro Acosta is celebrated and in Moto3, ServusTV shows how Jaume Masià would go on to win the title in Qatar. Eve Scheer and Gustl Auinger report directly from the Losail International Circuit, commentary and analyses are provided by Christian Brugger and Alex Hofmann.

