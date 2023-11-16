Johann Zarco would like to do Pramac a favour

The 2023 MotoGP title fight between Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin is coming to a head with two Grands Prix to go. Johann Zarco said openly in Doha: He would help his Pramac team-mate despite his approaching Ducati retirement.

Even some observers are wondering whether Enea Bastianini could tip the scales in the title fight. Last year's world championship bronze medallist made an impressive return to the top with his first victory as a Ducati Lenovo works rider last Sunday in Sepang, after deliberately refraining from a manoeuvre against his team-mate and world championship leader Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia in the sprint the day before.

"I'm here to be fast, but sometimes also to work for the team," said the "Bestia".

In the Prima Pramac Racing Team, Johann Zarco has not been in a position to help his pit-mate Jorge Martin, who goes into the last two race weekends of the season 14 points behind Bagnaia, since his first MotoGP win on Phillip Island. The 33-year-old Frenchman finished the Thailand GP in tenth place and was only twelfth in Sepang last Sunday.

Asked about the sensitive issue on Thursday in Doha, Zarco explained: "I didn't receive a team order. Of course, it would be nice for the whole team and the Pramac Group if I could help Jorge. But in the recent races Jorge and Pecco were much faster than me. So I couldn't even think about it."

"If I have a chance to win, I will clearly try because I don't have the opportunity to win races every weekend," the two-time Moto2 World Champion made clear. "I didn't receive any team orders and Gino [Borsoi] didn't even try to tell me anything in that direction."

Despite his imminent move to the Honda customer team of LCR, Zarco is team-friendly: "If I can, I will try to do Pramac a favour - for all the work we do. For the team, both on my side and of course especially on Jorge's side, this title that Jorge can win would be so unique. To realise this dream for all the guys who work in the team... If I can, I would love to be a part of it. But you really have to find the right situation for that and that only applies in the race, almost only on Sunday, because that's when you get the most points."

After all, Martin is the first Independent Team rider in the MotoGP four-stroke era to win the title and thus make history.

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.