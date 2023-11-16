Marc Márquez in favour of "concessions" for Honda

The Qatar GP is the penultimate race weekend of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship and, above all, the once successful partnership between Marc Márquez and Honda. Expectations are manageable.

Just like a week ago in Sepang, Marc Márquez is not expecting any miracles on his Honda farewell tour in Doha. "It will be very different to last year and very similar to last weekend - unfortunately."

Although the eight-time world champion has already celebrated five podiums in the MotoGP class at the Losail International Circuit (one win in 2014, two second places in 2018 and 2019 and two third places in 2013 and 2016) and finished fifth at the last Qatar GP to date in March 2022 (with his then team-mate Pol Espargaró in third place on the podium), Márquez does not consider the circuit just outside Doha to be a good place.

"Qatar was a good weekend last year - for both Repsol Honda riders," recalls the 30-year-old Spaniard. "But I think it will be more difficult this year. It's not just the bike, it's one of the tracks where I struggle with my riding style. So I have to work a lot on my riding style. Of course, we are also trying to work on the bike, but I have to concentrate more on my riding style and make the best of the situation."

He explains why the 5.380-kilometre track with its ten right-handers and six left-handers is less suited to the 59-time MotoGP winner: "There are no hard braking points, no stop-and-go. You brake everywhere with a bit of lean angle, they are long corners. My strength is riding a corner in V-style - that is, coming into the corner super-fast, stop-and-go, and straightening the bike up again very quickly. We don't have that kind of corner here and, above all, there are only two or three left-hand corners where you can make the difference, all the rest are right-hand corners."

The Qatar GP will be Marc Márquez's penultimate appearance as a Repsol Honda works rider before he steps up to the currently outstanding Ducati for 2024, albeit on a previous year's model in Gresini colours. In order to support the struggling Japanese manufacturers, there are currently intensive discussions behind the scenes about "concessions" for Honda and Yamaha.

Márquez would welcome such concessions for his current employer. "Yes, it is important to harmonise the manufacturers. Above all, I believe that this is better for the riders. If a motorbike makes a big difference, then every rider wants that bike. If, on the other hand, you have a few manufacturers and bikes on an equal footing, the riders become more and more important. Of course, the riders are also important now, because there are now eight Ducati and most of the riders have the same resources. But the brand diversity is good for the World Championship - especially with these big manufacturers. You have to keep working and keep going in MotoGP."

What kind of 'concessions' would have helped Márquez and Honda this season? "It's one thing to get 'concessions' - it's another to find the way to use these 'concessions' in the right way. That's not easy," said Marc. "When I made my decision, I already knew that Honda would be granted 90 to 95 per cent concessions for 2024."

If engine development were also optional during the season, that would certainly help, says the six-time MotoGP champion. "If you have the opportunity to develop the engine and change more parameters, you have more options to reach the level. Of course that would help - not just me, but the whole Honda project and the Yamaha project as well," he added.

At the moment, Honda and Yamaha are being offered the following concessions for 2024:

- Engine development not frozen from the start of the season;

- Two more engines per rider than the Europeans, i.e. ten instead of eight

- Four instead of three test tracks;

- Two instead of one aero update per driver and season;

- Any number of additional test days for the regular drivers ("contracted riders"). For example, participation in the three-day shakedown test in Sepang in February.

The planned restrictions for Ducati:

- Two instead of six wildcards per year (or none at all), so that there are not nine Ducati in the 23-rider field as in Sepang;

- 140 instead of 170 test tyres per season.