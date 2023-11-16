Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati): "Don't see it as a match point"

If a lot goes in favour of Bagnaia and against Martin, the 2023 MotoGP World Championship could even be decided on Sunday in Qatar. However, with a current 14-point lead, the defending champion does not expect this to happen.

If Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia is still twelve or more points ahead of his first rival Jorge Martin after the Tissot Sprint on Saturday in Doha, he will have the first mathematical chance to secure the title win on Sunday in the penultimate main race of the season. To do so, however, the Ducati factory rider must leave Qatar with a 37-point lead.

In other words: On this race weekend, Bagnaia must collect a total of 23 points more than his brand colleague from the Prima Pramac Racing Team in the sprint and GP races, otherwise there will be a final showdown in Valencia.

"A 14-point lead is nothing in the world championship we are experiencing. I don't see this weekend as a match point, quite honestly," Pecco assured in view of this starting position on Thursday in Losail. "I would have to get 23 points, that's too many for one weekend. Jorge is doing a really good job. It will be more important to take it session by session, work like last weekend in Sepang and try to be competitive."

The 26-year-old Italian knows that: "There is a small chance, but it's very difficult. It can happen, but the only possibility would be if Jorge has a problem. Otherwise, it's impossible to score 23 points in one weekend - with the level we have now."

As is well known, the new MotoGP format means that up to 37 points can be scored on every GP weekend since this season. "That's a lot. So you can make up or lose a lot of points. It will be important to stay calm, work well and try to do the maximum. We saw it last weekend: Jorge made up three points on Saturday, then lost four again on Sunday. It's very even and I think it will be a neck-and-neck race again," said Bagnaia.

The six-time winner of the season therefore explained his approach: "At the moment I have the feeling that the only way to be crowned world champion again is to push and be at the front. The pressure is different at the moment compared to what I felt last year in Valencia. I just want to enjoy it and push."

Bagnaia seems to have the stronger team-mate in the form of the resurgent Enea Bastianini in this final phase of the season. Can that help? "That's difficult to say. I've said it clearly in the team and I'll keep saying it: If he's in a position where he can win, then he's in a situation where he also has to push. We'll see, it's certainly okay to maybe work together in the sessions. I usually prefer to work alone, but maybe the time has come to do something together."

In any case, the title contenders are evenly matched when it comes to tyre pressure: Bagnaia and Martin have both been issued with a warning, meaning that they both face a three-second penalty for the next offence. "I've ridden a lot of races this year with high air pressure in the front tyre. I can feel it when the tyre pressure is high, but it doesn't change my performance or my lap times too much," said the works rider in a relaxed manner. "I'm already used to driving with 0.2 to 0.3 bar more tyre pressure than normal."

Nevertheless, the defending champion is not happy with the much-discussed tyre pressure rule. "I've made that pretty clear since the first time we talked about it. And I'm still not happy with it because I don't think it helps in any way. But anyway - I don't think anyone will risk running the race close to the tyre pressure limit. Because three penalty seconds can make a big difference to the result. Either you push to gain more than three seconds, which will be difficult, or you can lose four or five places as a result."

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.