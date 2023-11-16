Jorge Martin: Risk for final showdown in Valencia

On the one hand, Jorge Martin wants to do everything he can to ensure that the MotoGP title is not decided until the final GP in Valencia. On the other hand, he wants to take a risk in Qatar.

The dilemma of current world championship runner-up Jorge Martin (25) in the title fight against Pecco Bagnaia is obvious. "I don't have the exact maths in my head, I just know that I have to make up points. I'm already second in the world championship, even if I don't ride the next two races. So I just have to attack. My big goal is to be able to fight for the title in Valencia. I love this track and won my very first World Championship race there in 2017."

But the hard work in Qatar comes before the fun in Valencia for the Prima Pramac Ducati rider. "I want and need to collect as many points as possible in Qatar so that my title chances in the final race are even better than they are today."

Jorge Martin knows that he will have to take some risks to close the 14-point gap to world champion and championship leader Bagnaia at the Losail International Circuit: "I will have to take some risks. I was a bit blocked in Sepang. I had the feeling I could crash in every corner. That didn't help."

The basis is right: The 5.38-kilometre track at Losail seems to suit him. Martin won the Moto3 race on the outskirts of Doha in 2018 and finished third on the podium in only his second MotoGP race of 2021.

The fact that a new bodyguard and potential points-scorer has emerged for his rival Pecco Bagnaia since Sepang in the form of Enea Bastianini in the Lenovo Ducati factory team does not bother the 2018 Moto3 World Champion at all: "I'm completely focussed on myself. I can't control what's going on around me anyway. So it doesn't bother me either."

The seven-time sprint and four-time GP winner in 2023 is more concerned about the tyre pressure issue. Like Pecco Bagnaia, he has already fallen into the clutches of the LDL sensor and thus the rule makers once due to a tyre pressure offence. The next offence could result in a 3-second penalty. "That's a tricky thing and was a problem in Sepang. You can feel a big difference. But as Pecco has already said, we won't take any risks now."

For Jorge Martin, one thing is certain: The world championship title should be decided on the track and not at the green table. "I hope that it won't be decided in an office, but on the track. I really hope so," he emphasised.

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.