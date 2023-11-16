Luca Marini before change: "Not an easy situation"

Rossi's brother Luca Marini is about to switch to the Repsol Honda factory team, but the Mooney VR46 Ducati rider was careful not to make a clear commitment on Thursday before the Qatar GP.

Last weekend in Sepang, the news leaked out: Luca Marini will in all likelihood succeed six-time MotoGP champion Marc Márquez at Repsol Honda. This was also a big topic in the completely renovated paddock of the Losail International Circuit on Thursday.

However, Marini himself had no news to announce: "The situation is the same as on Sunday after the race. So I can't tell you anything because I don't have anything more to say than what I've already said," said the 26-year-old Italian in his press conference. "It's not an easy situation for me either. I know it's even worse for your job, but also for me," he added with a grin. "Because it's difficult and it would be great if we had more time, but Valencia is already next week."

Time is therefore pressing, because after the 2023 season finale (24 to 26 November), the first winter test with a view to 2024 will take place at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia on Tuesday, 28 November.

"We will see. I'm waiting just like all of you," emphasised Marini ahead of the upcoming Qatar GP. "The best thing I can do now is simply concentrate on this Grand Prix and achieve a great result."

"The Ducati is very strong here, so I think it can be another good track for us. But it won't be easy because everyone is in great form. Jorge and Pecco are fighting for the title, they will definitely fight for victory here too. I also expect the KTM and Aprilia to perform very well. They have resurfaced the track, so the situation will be different compared to last year. FP1 will not be so decisive in terms of recognising everyone's potential, but the second session will be very important," said the Mooney VR46 rider, referring to the practice session on Friday evening (18:00 to 19:00 CET).

According to Luca Marini, the fact that his name has dominated the headlines in connection with the Márquez succession in recent days does not upset him: "That's okay, it's also part of the job."

Being on the verge of leaving the family-owned VR46 team, with whom he already competed in the Moto2 World Championship in 2018, is not a major headache for Valentino Rossi's half-brother: "No, it's not a strange situation, it's completely normal from my point of view. There are changes in the teams every year. I just try to perform well and do my best. At the end of the day, that's my job: to race, to ride the bike as well as possible and to work well with my team and my engineers. And I believe that we are showing great things this season."

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.