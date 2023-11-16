Brad Binder (KTM): "In the form of my life"

Brad Binder would like to finish his job this season with a win. But he hopes that the full potential of KTM will only be realised in 2024.

Brad Binder (28) has already familiarised himself with the track in Qatar with a few laps on his bike. "The new tarmac makes the track really smooth. Of course, we don't yet know whether it will be slippery or whether there will simply be a lack of grip at first."

At the last Qatar GP to date in March 2022, the South African finished second in Losail, just 0.346 behind the then Gresini Ducati rider Enea Bastianini. "That was a good performance," recalls the current world championship runner-up. "We were fast right from the first lap of FP1. With the new training mode, you now have significantly less time and are immediately under pressure to find a sensible set-up. I hope that the duration of the first practice session will be extended a little, because the starting position is not only difficult because of the new tarmac."

The Red Bull KTM factory rider sees another problem in the evening programming of the floodlit race. "It's a huge difference. We race during the day and in the evening. That makes a difference of 15 degrees in temperature. We have to find a good set-up, especially after the heat races of the last few weeks."

When asked whether Brad Binder had actually thought he had a chance of winning the title this season, the 17-time GP winner replied mischievously. "I had planned it, yes. We were very fast in many races. And I feel like I'm in the form of my life. But I want to finish the job this year with a win if possible and hope that we then return fresh, lively and as powerful as never before in 2024."

Although he has now been waiting more than two years for a GP win, since Spielberg 2021 to be precise, Binder can also take a lot of positives from his two sprint successes in 2023.

The clear leader of the Pierer squad praises the cooperation between the two factory teams and the four drivers. "It's not that I don't look at the other drivers' data. Everyone in our quartet has their strengths and I can learn something from all three of them. Pol is a super-hard brakeman. Augusto is diabolical in fast corners and when Jack gets a lap together, he's crazy fast. The four of us put together would be top!"

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.