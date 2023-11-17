Rául Fernández (Aprilia): "Improvement in sight"

Rául Fernández's critical comments following the RNF-Aprilia debacle seem to have borne fruit, or so he believes. Is improvement really in sight for 2024?

Rául Fernández (23) was ranting like a banshee after the GP in Malaysia. The Aprilia factory in particular was the focus of his anger. The only thing new on his RS-GP22 were the fresh tyres. Before the Qatar GP, the Spanish hothead did his best to calm the waves. "Many Aprilia people came to us after the race in Sepang. It was nice for us to see that our performance there also concerned the Italians and that they wanted to help us."

In fact, the two Aprilia riders - Oliveira crashed on lap 6 in Sepang and Rául Fernández was stranded one lap later with technical problems at the RNF team's home GP - did not get too far.

But improvement is apparently in sight for 2024. "We will have more Aprilia technicians in our pits. We have also been promised that we will receive evolution parts in the coming season. So the collaboration will be closer. And the RS-GP23 that we'll be riding next year seems to be a good bike in its basic form." In addition, "I think my team-mate and I are on a par with the factory riders," says Raúl Fernández.

It remains to be seen whether this about-turn by the Aprilia factory is due to an increased RNF budget or the fact that Aprilia has realised that with four motorbikes, albeit of different model years, it has a better chance against the rushing competition from Ducati and KTM. Perhaps these announcements to Rául Fernández simply had the sedative intention that in future he would refrain from blaspheming as he did in Sepang.

The 2021 Moto2 World Championship runner-up already sees an improvement in sight for the race at the Losail International Circuit. "The tarmac is new. That makes for a more even playing field. Aprilia, especially Aleix, was very strong here last year. I will also do my best here," said the Madrilenean. However, the ten-time GP winner from the smaller classes also admitted that he sometimes feels the strain of the last few weeks with the tight schedule and the many flights.

Rául Fernández, who made the step up to MotoGP on a KTM in the Tech3 team in 2022, is curious to see how the highly praised Pedro Acosta will fare in 2024. And he has a suitable tip: "He mustn't think that things will go on like this for him in terms of success and titles. The MotoGP world is anything but easy."

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, +27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.