Fabio Di Gannantonio: "Moto2 and SBK not an option"

Fabio Di Giannantonio has to vacate his seat at Gresini-Ducati for Marc Márquez. "His departure from Honda has triggered a domino effect that I have fallen victim to," said Diagia today.

Fabio "Diggia" di Giannantonio was in good spirits today at the Media Centre in Losail. But the uncertain future is giving the Italian a hard time. In any case, he immediately knew what the journalists wanted to know from him. He spread his hands theatrically and said: "Wait! I'll ask the first question; I'll endeavour and try. Is there any news about the future?"

The handful of journalists who had held out until 6 p.m. local time roared with laughter. "Is that a good thing," enquired the Gresini Ducati rider.

Then he added: "There's no news, guys."

"Two places in MotoGP are not yet fixed," added Di Giannantonio. "But I think we'll all know in a few hours. I have strictly asked to be left alone until Sunday, whatever the outcome. Because I only want to think about racing, the rest is too stressful for me in the long run. There are always new surprises. I hope I can give serious answers to your questions in Valencia."

In the Moto2 World Championship, teams such as Master Camp VR46, Fantic Racing and Speed-up are still looking for strong riders. Can Diggia imagine a return to the middleweight class? "Not at the moment. Maybe in a few weeks. I don't want to see that as an option, because I really deserve to stay in MotoGP as a regular rider. The situation is strange. Because so much has happened, I don't deserve this, so I'm upset. This is my second year in MotoGP, I've achieved all the results that can be expected of me. A MotoGP bike would be a step backwards for me. The Superbike World Championship is also not an option at the moment. I'm 25 years old, in my prime as a racer, I can continue to improve in MotoGP."

Diggia had never returned to Italy in the last five weeks between overseas races, so he flew home from Kuala Lumpur on Sunday night and only came back to Doha today. "No, there were no important meetings. I just wanted to get my arse back into my own bed for a few nights."

Can Fabio imagine slipping into the role of MotoGP test and replacement rider at a factory and contesting at least up to six wildcard races if all other MotoGP ropes break?

"That's not really an option at the moment. But if I'm not on the grid in 2025, you could build something up for 2025 that way," said the Ducati GP22 rider. "I hope that I will also be a MotoGP rider in 2024. I've already finished on the podium and now I've set myself the goal of fighting for another win here or in Valencia. I will at least try. My results this year will be in the books forever. And if I earn a MotoGP contract now, I'll earn one next year too."

But Di Giannantonio says too many things happened that didn't play into his hands. "It was like a domino effect. First Marc left Honda, that was the first big surprise, because it was the most successful pairing in the MotoGP era for eleven years. The second domino fell when he joined my team. Afterwards I was offered the Honda seat. But now it looks like another rider will get it. We were close, but then they wanted someone else. That was the third domino. After that, another lucrative opportunity came up for me, because I have a lot of respect for the VR46 team. But another driver was obviously preferred there too. That would be the fourth domino. That would fill all the seats. Marc got the story rolling, the snowball then got bigger and bigger, it buried my MotoGP place underneath it."

By the way: The candidate at Repsol-Honda is of course Luca Marini, his successor at Mooney VR46 will probably be Moto2 star Fermin Aldeguer.