Aleix Espargaró: "Pedro Acosta will be a bomb"

Aleix Espargaró is only two points behind Zarco in sixth place in the World Championship after 18 of 20 Grand Prix this year, and you can imagine what the 2022 World Championship runner-up is up to in the last two events. "I'm not going to beat around the bush. "I want to win here or at least fight for the podium," said the Aprilia factory rider on Friday. The 34-year-old Andorran by choice is contesting his 320th Grand Prix here and has so far claimed three MotoGP victories and eleven MotoGP podiums.

"I pushed very hard in the overseas races in the autumn, and apart from Malaysia, where we were very slow, we were always very competitive, we were often in the top five and close to the podium. We were at a high level. And here in Qatar we have always been fast. That's why I'm expecting a podium finish."

What recipe will Aleix use? "I mustn't put too much stress on myself, we have to take it easy on Friday. It's clear that the track conditions will change a lot from FP1 to the sprint. We always have to keep that in mind. It will be crucial that we attack at 100 per cent at the right time this weekend. The track will certainly not be ready for 100 per cent risk in FP1. That was also the case in Malaysia and is also the case on many tracks in Europe. I always have to remember: If I take full risks, I have to be careful."

At 34 years of age, Aleix Espargaró is considered a fatherly friend by some Spaniards such as Fermin Aldeguer (18). He also shows a lot of respect for 19-year-old Pedro Acosta, who won the 2021 Moto3 World Championship and became the new Moto2 World Champion on Sunday.

Espargaró: "I think Pedro will also provide some nice and exciting scenes in MotoGP in 2024. But he's still a bit shy at times. But he's still a kid; he has to grow up. I know that he wasn't happy last Sunday in Malaysia, even though he won the World Championship. Because he wanted to crown the title with a GP win. I said to him: 'You didn't look very happy on the podium. He gave me an evasive answer. That makes him special. He reminds me of some other riders in the past. Pedro is going to be a bomb for the journalists."

What can we expect from Acosta in his rookie season on the KTM? "I reckon the 2024 season will be amazing. We are looking forward to Marc's move to Ducati, then we are looking forward to Jorge Martin's speed in a customer team, which we hope he will maintain next year. Then it will be exciting when Honda and Yamaha get help from the concessions. Plus a spectacular Acosta at KTM. It's going to be an entertaining year. It looks good. It will be important that we put on a good show."

How does Aleix Espargaró feel ahead of the seventh race in nine weeks? "I was very worried when I saw the calendar a year ago. I feared that we would be completely destroyed after Valencia. But everything went well. Maybe it's because I'm travelling with my family. And before Sepang we also travelled to Bali with Jorge and Fermin. I'm really enjoying this season, I've never enjoyed a season as much as this one. I feel extra and fresh vitality when I surround myself with young riders like Jorge and Fermin. I'm really enjoying this year, I don't think the calendar is gruelling."