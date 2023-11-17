50 crashes for Repsol Honda: Why Mir is still pushing

The once so consistent Joan Mir crashed almost as often this season as in his entire MotoGP career to date. His great strength - consistency - disappeared in his first year as a Repsol Honda rider.

Former world champion Joan Mir is having a difficult year on his Repsol Honda. He and his team-mate Marc Márquez have often proven that the RC213V is not an easy bike to ride. Last weekend, the Honda works team even broke the mark of 50 crashes in one season.

Even Mir, who was once so consistent, repeatedly hit the tarmac and gravel in 2023. After the first five GPs, the 26-year-old had already had eleven crashes, and with two race weekends to go, he has 23 (only Marc Márquez has had more crashes with 27).

"In the careers of many successful riders, there were seasons in which they crashed a lot," said Mir, justifying the record. "This is probably my year with the most crashes. Once you have overcome this situation, you certainly become stronger."

Since switching to Honda, the two-time world champion (2017 in Moto3, 2020 in MotoGP) has crashed more often than ever before. In comparison: In his first four MotoGP years, he had a total of 36 crashes. "I wasn't normally a rider who crashed often. So far, I've crashed an average of five to six times per season," he admitted. "I quickly realised where my limits were on the motorbikes. That was one of my great strengths in the battle for titles."

In 2020, it was precisely this that helped him to win the title in the premier class. Although the Spaniard only won one race, he consistently collected points throughout the year thanks to the few crashes. "I understood where I could push and where I had to be more careful," explained Mir. "I made almost no mistakes. That's how we won the title in the end."

"For some reason, that all disappeared this year," Mir sighed. "We just try to find the limit and the speed. The crashes always happen in a similar place. That shows that I'm still pushing. I want to get it right, but for some reason it doesn't work out."

In his current condition, Mir lacks the one thing that once made him so popular with other teams: consistently finishing in the top ten. Fortunately, he has escaped many of his crashes without serious consequences. In Argentina, however, he missed the main race with head and neck trauma. The finger injury he suffered in Mugello even kept him out of three Grands Prix.

"I had to get used to the bike at the start of the season," explained the Honda newcomer. "I wasn't at the level of the bike in the first part of the season. But I think I was close to the limit in the most recent races. I made a step forward in terms of performance and understood a few things. We are very close to Marc in every session. This means that I have reached this level," emphasised Mir. "But as a rider, of course I want more. You can't tell me that I should just finish the races. In some moments of the season I thought about it, but mentally it was no help. I prefer to give it my all and crash, but to go home knowing I've given 100 per cent."

Continuing to push is the only way, as Marc Márquez has emphasised time and again recently despite his imminent departure from Honda. "Exactly," agreed Mir. "Because once you lose that intensity, it's very difficult to get it back. I know that I could be there straight away if I had a competitive bike. On the other hand, if I relaxed and then got a good bike, it would take me a few attempts to get that intensity back. That's why I think it's the right approach - even if I pay for it with 30 crashes a year," added the 22nd-placed rider in the World Championship with a grin.

MotoGP race result, Sepang (12.11.):

1st Enea Bastianini, Ducati, 20 rdn in 39:59.137 min (= 166.3 km/h)

2nd Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.535 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, + 3.562

4th Jorge Martin, Ducati, + 10.526

5. Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, + 15.000

6. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16.946

7. Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +18.553

8. Jack Miller, KTM, + 19.204

9. Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 19.399

10. Luca Marini, Ducati, + 19.740

11. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, + 21.189

12th Johann Zarco, Ducati, + 23.598

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 27.079

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 28.940

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 29.849

16th Iker Lecuona, Honda, + 50.960

17. Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, + 53.564

18th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, + 1'42.162 min

- Brad Binder, KTM, 9 laps down

- Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 laps down

- Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 14 laps down

- Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, 15 laps down

- Joan Mir, Honda, 16 laps down

Result MotoGP Sprint, Sepang (11.11.):

1st Alex Márquez, Ducati, 10 rdn in 19:58.713 min

2nd Jorge Martin, Ducati, +1.589 sec

3. Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati, +3.034

4. Enea Bastianini, Ducati, +3.242

5. Brad Binder, KTM, +3.310

6. Jack Miller, KTM, +4.318

7. Marco Bezzecchi, Ducati, +5.307

8. Johann Zarco, Ducati, +5.501

9th Luca Marini, Ducati, +6.420

10. Maverick Viñales, Aprilia, +7.241

11th Franco Morbidelli, Yamaha, +8.775

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, +9.995

13th Fabio Di Giannantonio, Ducati, +10.067

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, +10.643

15th Pol Espargaró, KTM, +11.005

16th Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, +11.911

17th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, +13.591

18th Miguel Oliveira, Aprilia, +15.058

19th Takaaki Nakagami, Honda, +16.015

20th Iker Lecuona, Honda, +23.484

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, +24.930

22nd Álvaro Bautista, Ducati, +36.501

23rd Joan Mir, Honda, +40.594

MotoGP World Championship standings after 35 of 39 races:

1st Bagnaia, 412 points. 2. Martin 398. 3. Bezzecchi 323. 4. Binder 254. 5. Zarco 200. 6. Aleix Espargaró 198. 7. Viñales 175. 8. Marini 171. 9. Quartararo 156. 10. Miller 156. 11. Alex Márquez 149. 12. Di Giannantonio 100. 13. Morbidelli 93. 14. Marc Márquez 84. 15. Bastianini 76. 16. Oliveira 76. 17. Augusto Fernández 69. 18. Rins 54. 19. Nakagami 52. 20. Raúl Fernández 40. 21. Pedrosa 32. 22. Mir 24. 23. Pol Espargaró 13. 24. Savadori 9. 25. Folger 9. 26. Bradl 8. 27. Pirro 5. 28. Petrucci 5. 29. Crutchlow 3.

Constructors' Championship:

1st Ducati, 626 points (World Champion). 2. KTM 334. 3. Aprilia 292. 4. Yamaha 176. 5. Honda 169.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 598 points. 2. Ducati Lenovo Team 498. 3. Mooney VR46 Racing 494. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 410. 5. Aprilia Racing 373. 6. Gresini Racing 249. 7. Monster Energy Yamaha 249. 8. CryptoDATA RNF 120. 9. LCR Honda 112. 10. Repsol Honda 108. 11. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 91.