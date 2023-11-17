Doha FP1: Pramac-Ducati double lead ahead of Bagnaia

Title contender Jorge Martin led the first MotoGP practice session of the 2023 Qatar GP, but the times were still relatively slow. Marc Márquez only in 20th place.

A heavy thunderstorm fell over Doha on Friday night, but the completely resurfaced Losail International Circuit, located around 30 kilometres outside the city centre, turned out to be completely dry for the first practice sessions of the weekend. FP1 of the MotoGP class began at 3.45pm local time (1.45pm CET) in sunny conditions with air temperatures of 27 degrees and tarmac temperatures of 36 degrees.

The conditions therefore differed significantly from what the teams and riders can expect for the sprint and GP race - when the lights for the floodlit spectacle only go out at 8pm (6pm in Central Europe).

After just three laps, Aleix Espargaró crashed in turn 14 and thus involuntarily continued where the Aprilia captain had left off last weekend in Sepang with a total of five crashes. However, he was able to bring his RS-GP back to the pits himself. Shortly afterwards, Gresini Ducati rider Alex Márquez was the second victim of a crash in the first ten minutes of FP1 in turn 4, but he also got back on his feet straight away.

The still-dirty track offered little grip, as a quick glance at the timesheets made clear: Pramac ace Jorge Martin led the way at this early stage with a 1:58.235 min. In comparison, the all-time lap record of his title rival Pecco Bagnaia from 2021 stands at 1:52.772 min.

After the first quarter of an hour, championship leader Bagnaia led the standings with a 1:57.936 min. His team-mate and Sepang winner Enea Bastianini (+0.046 sec) ensured a one-two lead for the Ducati Lenovo Team, followed by Fabio Di Giannantonio (+0.083), who is contesting his penultimate weekend with the Gresini Racing Team and possibly also in the MotoGP class.

With twelve minutes left on the clock, "Diggia" (on a hard rear tyre) then managed the first 1:56 time. Martin initially came within 0.007 seconds of the Roman's target time with a fresh medium rear tyre and then took the lead with a time of 1:56.393 minutes.

GASGAS-Tech3 rider Augusto Fernández, who had moved up to fourth place and was on another fast lap, crashed in turn 14 five minutes before the end.

Martin's best time stood until the end, Johann Zarco (also on a fresh medium rear tyre) provided a Pramac one-two and Bagnaia (on a used hard) lined up in third place ahead of Raúl Fernández (RNF-Aprilia) and Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha).

However, the significance of the first practice session is limited. The softest rear tyre compound was not used at all in FP1. Due to the new track surface, Michelin brought one more compound each for the front and rear tyres to Qatar. As a result, soft, medium and hard are once again available for the rear tyres this weekend.

MotoGP result FP1, Doha (17.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1:56.393 min

2nd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.229

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.292

5. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.411

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.426

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.427

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.437

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

10th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.501

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.568

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.582

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.667

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.703

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.213

16th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.442

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.589

18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.678

19th Mir, Honda, + 1.784

20th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.800

21st Lecuona, Honda, + 1.951

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 4036

Moto2 result FP1, Doha (17.11.):

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 2:01.097 min

2nd Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.343 sec

3rd Dixon, Kalex, + 0.671

4th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.717

5th Escrig, Forward, + 0.836

6th Canet, Kalex, + 1.435

7th Foggia, Kalex, + 1.532

8th Arenas, Kalex, + 1.615

9th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1.667

10th Darryn Binder, Kalex, + 1.712

11th Salac, Kalex, + 1.760

12th Ogura, Kalex, + 1.914

13th Baltus, Kalex, + 2.258

14th Roberts, Kalex, + 2.321

15th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 2.345



Also:

23rd Arbolino, Kalex, + 3.717

29th Tulovic, Kalex, + 5.149