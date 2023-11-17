Doha FP1: Pramac-Ducati double lead ahead of Bagnaia
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
A heavy thunderstorm fell over Doha on Friday night, but the completely resurfaced Losail International Circuit, located around 30 kilometres outside the city centre, turned out to be completely dry for the first practice sessions of the weekend. FP1 of the MotoGP class began at 3.45pm local time (1.45pm CET) in sunny conditions with air temperatures of 27 degrees and tarmac temperatures of 36 degrees.
The conditions therefore differed significantly from what the teams and riders can expect for the sprint and GP race - when the lights for the floodlit spectacle only go out at 8pm (6pm in Central Europe).
After just three laps, Aleix Espargaró crashed in turn 14 and thus involuntarily continued where the Aprilia captain had left off last weekend in Sepang with a total of five crashes. However, he was able to bring his RS-GP back to the pits himself. Shortly afterwards, Gresini Ducati rider Alex Márquez was the second victim of a crash in the first ten minutes of FP1 in turn 4, but he also got back on his feet straight away.
The still-dirty track offered little grip, as a quick glance at the timesheets made clear: Pramac ace Jorge Martin led the way at this early stage with a 1:58.235 min. In comparison, the all-time lap record of his title rival Pecco Bagnaia from 2021 stands at 1:52.772 min.
After the first quarter of an hour, championship leader Bagnaia led the standings with a 1:57.936 min. His team-mate and Sepang winner Enea Bastianini (+0.046 sec) ensured a one-two lead for the Ducati Lenovo Team, followed by Fabio Di Giannantonio (+0.083), who is contesting his penultimate weekend with the Gresini Racing Team and possibly also in the MotoGP class.
With twelve minutes left on the clock, "Diggia" (on a hard rear tyre) then managed the first 1:56 time. Martin initially came within 0.007 seconds of the Roman's target time with a fresh medium rear tyre and then took the lead with a time of 1:56.393 minutes.
GASGAS-Tech3 rider Augusto Fernández, who had moved up to fourth place and was on another fast lap, crashed in turn 14 five minutes before the end.
Martin's best time stood until the end, Johann Zarco (also on a fresh medium rear tyre) provided a Pramac one-two and Bagnaia (on a used hard) lined up in third place ahead of Raúl Fernández (RNF-Aprilia) and Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha).
However, the significance of the first practice session is limited. The softest rear tyre compound was not used at all in FP1. Due to the new track surface, Michelin brought one more compound each for the front and rear tyres to Qatar. As a result, soft, medium and hard are once again available for the rear tyres this weekend.
MotoGP result FP1, Doha (17.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1:56.393 min
2nd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.172 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.229
4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.292
5. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.411
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.426
7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.427
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.437
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492
10th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.501
11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.568
12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.582
13th Miller, KTM, + 0.667
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.703
15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.213
16th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.442
17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.589
18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.678
19th Mir, Honda, + 1.784
20th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.800
21st Lecuona, Honda, + 1.951
22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 4036
Moto2 result FP1, Doha (17.11.):
1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 2:01.097 min
2nd Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.343 sec
3rd Dixon, Kalex, + 0.671
4th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.717
5th Escrig, Forward, + 0.836
6th Canet, Kalex, + 1.435
7th Foggia, Kalex, + 1.532
8th Arenas, Kalex, + 1.615
9th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1.667
10th Darryn Binder, Kalex, + 1.712
11th Salac, Kalex, + 1.760
12th Ogura, Kalex, + 1.914
13th Baltus, Kalex, + 2.258
14th Roberts, Kalex, + 2.321
15th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 2.345
Also:
23rd Arbolino, Kalex, + 3.717
29th Tulovic, Kalex, + 5.149