Qatar GP 2023: The TV programme for the weekend

Under the floodlights of the Losail International Circuit just outside Doha, at least the preliminary decision in the 2023 MotoGP title fight could be made. When, where and how fans won't miss anything from home.

The only night races of the season are coming up, so for a change and to round off this intensive overseas tour, the races will not start earlier but much later than usual: The premier class MotoGP will not start the Tissot Sprint and the GP main race until 8 pm local time, so for MotoGP fans in Central Europe it will start at 6 pm.

As usual, ServusTV will broadcast the qualifying sessions and the sprint of the MotoGP class live on free TV in Germany, Austria and Switzerland on Saturday, followed by the three GP races on Sunday - flanked by preliminary reports, analyses and interviews.

A TV alternative to the Austrian private broadcaster is only available in Switzerland: SRF zwei will broadcast the sprint live on TV on Saturday, but the main race on Sunday will only be streamed on Play SRF.

The full streaming offer

Thevideo and streaming platform ServusTV On not only offers the ServusTV programme in German, but users in Austria can also watch all the action from Friday onwards (all practice sessions, qualifying and races) in a live stream with original English commentary.

If the TV rights allow transmission in Germany as well as Austria, the ServusTV stream with German commentary will also be available as usual for users with an IP address from Germany - i.e. for qualifying sessions and races in all classes.

As a paid alternative, the Dorna live stream is available on motogp.com. A subscription for the entire season usually costs 139.99 euros. Live timing is also included for 148.99 euros. However, the decision in this year's MotoGP title fight at the last two Grands Prix of the season is now available at the special offer price of 19.90 euros!

In return, all sessions are available live and on demand with English commentary on the official website. There are also numerous videos with interviews and insights behind the scenes of the MotoGP World Championship. All GP races since 1992 can also be found in the archive.

TV programme Qatar GP 2023: