Doha: Raúl Fernández surprises with Friday's best time
In the first floodlit session of the MotoGP aces, the times were immediately faster than Jorge Martin's FP1 best time of 1:56.393 min on Friday afternoon in 24 degrees air and 28 degrees tarmac temperature at 8 pm local time (6 pm in Central Europe).
After the first quarter of an hour of the one-hour practice session, Maverick Viñales led with a 1:54.148 min ahead of his Aprilia colleague Raúl Fernández (+ 0.161 sec), Gresini-Ducati rider Alex Márquez (+ 0.268), GASGAS-Tech3 rider Pol Espargaró (+ 0.419) and Yamaha ace Fabio Quartararo (+ 0.472). Red Bull KTM factory rider Jack Miller had an early crash.
For Martin, too, qualifying went anything but according to plan. The world championship runner-up was visibly dissatisfied, complaining of a massive lack of grip and was still in 22nd and last place after 25 minutes, 3.387 seconds behind the leader. For Prima Pramac Racing, still in first and second place in the first practice session, the problems continued: Johann Zarco crashed halfway through the session, but at least remained uninjured.
The Aprilia riders took turns at the top of the timesheets: Miguel Oliveira took the lead with a 1:54.005 min before Maverick Viñales set the new benchmark time 25 minutes before the end with an early "time attack" in 1:53.340 min. However, there was still room for improvement compared to Pecco Bagnaia's all-time lap record from 2021, a 1:52.772 min.
With 18 minutes left on the clock, it was Fabio Di Giannantonio on the Ducati GP22 who set the first 1:52 time of the weekend in his first attack on a soft rear tyre - a 1:52.892 min.
With the start of the final quarter of an hour, everyone switched to the soft tyres - and Martin immediately improved from 17th place to third intermediate position. Nevertheless, he continued to shake his head.
The next fastest time was again set by an Aprilia rider: Raúl Fernández managed a 1:52.843 min. Pecco Bagnaia took over provisional fourth place, Marc Márquez also made it into the top 10 in the slipstream of the world championship leader.
In the last five minutes, things went haywire, also because there were two yellow phases after Pol Espargaró and Jack Miller crashed, resulting in a lot of cancelled lap times. Among other things, a supposed all-time lap record by Viñales, a 1:52.652 min, fell out of the classification again. As a result, Raúl Fernández from the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team finished Friday in first place!
Bagnaia caught yellow flags and therefore had to tremble, but ultimately held on to 8th place. Overall, the Ducati GP23s did not make as confident an impression as usual in the cooler temperatures. Sepang winner Enea Bastianini only managed 18th place.
MotoGP result, qualifying, Doha (17.11.):
1st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 1:52.843 min
2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.049 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.093
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.112
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.190
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.251
7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.352
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.359
9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.446
10. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.480
11th Miller, KTM, + 0.494
12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.718
13th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.721
14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.853
15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.861
16th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.935
17th Mir, Honda, + 1.078
18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.094
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.162
20th Lecuona, Honda, + 1.411
21st Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.417
22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 1.598
MotoGP result FP1, Doha (17.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1'56.393 min
2nd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.172 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.229
4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.292
5. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.411
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.426
7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.427
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.437
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492
10th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.501
11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.568
12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.582
13th Miller, KTM, + 0.667
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.703
15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.213
16th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.442
17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.589
18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.678
19th Mir, Honda, + 1.784
20th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.800
21st Lecuona, Honda, + 1.951
22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 4.036
Moto2, combined times after FP2, Doha (17.11.):
1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 1:58.059 min
2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.104 sec
3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.254
4th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.308
5th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.375
6th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.614
7th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.773
8th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.795
9th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.868
10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.053
11th Roberts, Kalex, + 1.172
12th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1.249
13th Vietti, Kalex, + 1.415
14th Foggia, Kalex, + 1.422
15th Escrig, Forward, + 1.447
Further:
25th Tulovic, Kalex, + 2.240