Doha: Raúl Fernández surprises with Friday's best time

A turbulent final practice phase in the floodlights of Losail produced a thoroughly surprising result: RNF-Aprilia rider Raúl Fernández with the fastest time, the title contenders only just making it into Q2.

In the first floodlit session of the MotoGP aces, the times were immediately faster than Jorge Martin's FP1 best time of 1:56.393 min on Friday afternoon in 24 degrees air and 28 degrees tarmac temperature at 8 pm local time (6 pm in Central Europe).

After the first quarter of an hour of the one-hour practice session, Maverick Viñales led with a 1:54.148 min ahead of his Aprilia colleague Raúl Fernández (+ 0.161 sec), Gresini-Ducati rider Alex Márquez (+ 0.268), GASGAS-Tech3 rider Pol Espargaró (+ 0.419) and Yamaha ace Fabio Quartararo (+ 0.472). Red Bull KTM factory rider Jack Miller had an early crash.

For Martin, too, qualifying went anything but according to plan. The world championship runner-up was visibly dissatisfied, complaining of a massive lack of grip and was still in 22nd and last place after 25 minutes, 3.387 seconds behind the leader. For Prima Pramac Racing, still in first and second place in the first practice session, the problems continued: Johann Zarco crashed halfway through the session, but at least remained uninjured.

The Aprilia riders took turns at the top of the timesheets: Miguel Oliveira took the lead with a 1:54.005 min before Maverick Viñales set the new benchmark time 25 minutes before the end with an early "time attack" in 1:53.340 min. However, there was still room for improvement compared to Pecco Bagnaia's all-time lap record from 2021, a 1:52.772 min.

With 18 minutes left on the clock, it was Fabio Di Giannantonio on the Ducati GP22 who set the first 1:52 time of the weekend in his first attack on a soft rear tyre - a 1:52.892 min.

With the start of the final quarter of an hour, everyone switched to the soft tyres - and Martin immediately improved from 17th place to third intermediate position. Nevertheless, he continued to shake his head.

The next fastest time was again set by an Aprilia rider: Raúl Fernández managed a 1:52.843 min. Pecco Bagnaia took over provisional fourth place, Marc Márquez also made it into the top 10 in the slipstream of the world championship leader.

In the last five minutes, things went haywire, also because there were two yellow phases after Pol Espargaró and Jack Miller crashed, resulting in a lot of cancelled lap times. Among other things, a supposed all-time lap record by Viñales, a 1:52.652 min, fell out of the classification again. As a result, Raúl Fernández from the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team finished Friday in first place!

Bagnaia caught yellow flags and therefore had to tremble, but ultimately held on to 8th place. Overall, the Ducati GP23s did not make as confident an impression as usual in the cooler temperatures. Sepang winner Enea Bastianini only managed 18th place.

MotoGP result, qualifying, Doha (17.11.):

1st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 1:52.843 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.049 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.093

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.112

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.190

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.251

7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.352

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.359

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.446

10. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.480

11th Miller, KTM, + 0.494

12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.718

13th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.721

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.853

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.861

16th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.935

17th Mir, Honda, + 1.078

18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.094

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.162

20th Lecuona, Honda, + 1.411

21st Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.417

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 1.598

MotoGP result FP1, Doha (17.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'56.393 min

2nd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.229

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.292

5. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.411

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.426

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.427

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.437

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

10th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.501

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.568

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.582

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.667

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.703

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.213

16th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.442

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.589

18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.678

19th Mir, Honda, + 1.784

20th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.800

21st Lecuona, Honda, + 1.951

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 4.036

Moto2, combined times after FP2, Doha (17.11.):

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 1:58.059 min

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.104 sec

3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.254

4th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.308

5th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.375

6th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.614

7th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.773

8th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.795

9th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.868

10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.053

11th Roberts, Kalex, + 1.172

12th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1.249

13th Vietti, Kalex, + 1.415

14th Foggia, Kalex, + 1.422

15th Escrig, Forward, + 1.447



Further:

25th Tulovic, Kalex, + 2.240