Maverick Viñales: "Can't squeeze the bike"

Maverick Viñales finished third in Friday's qualifying session, just 0.093 seconds off the best time set by his brand colleague Raúl Fernández from the CryptoDATA-RNF team, but the Aprilia factory rider was still not really satisfied. "We were competitive again today. This was also due to the fact that we got the balance between grip at the front and rear much better. This improved the turn-in behaviour and we were able to attack the corners much more aggressively. But now Aprilia needs to do a thorough investigation into why we are so good on some tracks and not able to push to the maximum on others. We're not bad here, but we can't push the bike to the limit."

How were the grip conditions on the newly tarmaced track today? "They were bad in FP1. But in the second session they were much better - by three or four seconds. That was crazy. I'm curious to see how much the improvement will be with more rubber on Saturday. Then we'll have to adapt the electronics set again. Because then we can release more power. We won't have an easy day tomorrow. That's why we'll be working late into the night today."

How much tyre wear is there? Viñales: "It doesn't worry us, it got better from exit to exit. But we have graining on the front tyre. But I don't think we'll be so concerned on Saturday. It's always the same in Qatar."

Is this fast and fluid track with little grip as superior as Catalunya? "Hm. As I said, we have to find out why we are so strong at times and very poor at others. My technicians understand the situation very well. But we don't always know exactly what to do when the balance is not so good. When we struggle, as we did in Sepang, we don't know exactly where to pull the lever. We tried hard in Malaysia, but we never got to the point where we could have improved."

"We really need to analyse in depth this winter what we need to change when we have setbacks, because that is the key to success. We need a good clutch and a good balance. Of course, we always want more top speed so that we can overtake better. But Aprilia has a great bike. We just need to find out why we keep having bad days. So far we don't have an answer."

Does the Aprilia RS-GP23 simply not work predictably enough? Viñales: "Yes, it's about the balance. We understand where the problem lies, which is a good sign because we have the whole winter to deal with it. We need a tool to help us when we are struggling."

The grid is very slippery here at the Losail Circuit. Does that make the situation more complicated? "The organiser has to clean the grid. We will do burn-outs, but that is very dangerous. I will put pressure on the Safety Commission to get the grid cleaned. Otherwise we'll be spinning around at the start, which would be dangerous."

How do the new Misano kerbs look? "They are immaculate. Only one kerb between turns 12 and 13 looks strange. Izan Guevara crashed there. But the rest is super good."

MotoGP result, qualifying, Doha (17.11.):

1st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 1:52.843 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.049 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.093

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.112

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.190

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.251

7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.352

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.359

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.446

10. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.480

11th Miller, KTM, + 0.494

12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.718

13th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.721

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.853

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.861

16th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.935

17th Mir, Honda, + 1.078

18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.094

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.162

20th Lecuona, Honda, + 1.411

21st Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.417

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 1.598

MotoGP result FP1, Doha (17.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'56.393 min

2nd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.229

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.292

5. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.411

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.426

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.427

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.437

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

10th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.501

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.568

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.582

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.667

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.703

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.213

16th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.442

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.589

18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.678

19th Mir, Honda, + 1.784

20th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.800

21st Lecuona, Honda, + 1.951

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 4.036

Moto2, combined times after FP2, Doha (17.11.):

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 1:58.059 min

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.104 sec

3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.254

4th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.308

5th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.375

6th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.614

7th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.773

8th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.795

9th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.868

10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.053

11th Roberts, Kalex, + 1.172

12th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1.249

13th Vietti, Kalex, + 1.415

14th Foggia, Kalex, + 1.422

15th Escrig, Forward, + 1.447



Further:

25th Tulovic, Kalex, + 2.240