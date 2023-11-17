Aleix Espargaró (5th): "We have no answer"
Aleix Espargaró had to recover his Aprilia RS-GP from the gravel trap after just three laps at the Losail Circuit on Friday. The Spaniard returned to his crew with his bike after a front wheel slide and finished the first free practice session in 14th position . The practice session on the 5.380 km circuit, which was decisive for qualifying, started at 8pm local time and the sixth-placed rider in the world championship ultimately set the fifth-best time.
"It was a good day, I can't really complain. My time chasing that day wasn't brilliant, but it's the first time this year that I've tried three different front and rear tyres. It was really difficult, but I am very happy because I already have a good overview of the tyre choice," said Aleix, summing up the first day at the Qatar GP.
Because the asphalt was renewed in Qatar, there was an additional tyre compound for all riders for this race weekend. Was this change really necessary? "I was still against it on Thursday. After I then tested the hard rear tyre, which was only added for emergencies, I have to say that it is incredible," enthused the two-time MotoGP race winner. "With the front tyre, it really depends on the track temperature."
"After I finished the day, I wondered why we were so slow four days ago, 20 seconds behind the winner. Today we had three bikes in the top five," explained Espargaró. "We want to fight for the title, so we have to improve that. We don't have an answer, neither the riders nor the engineers."
The Spaniard continued: "Either the bike is very good, or very bad. If you win, like I did in Barcelona, you only have to be one tenth in front. Instead of finishing twelfth on bad days, you have to finish third or fourth. We have to find more consistency in the future."
How has the feeling developed after the difficult Malaysia GP weekend? "The feeling at the front is critical, because we are struggling with blistering on the front tyre," admitted the 34-year-old. "I've been out on all the compounds, two of them work well, but I crashed on the middle tyre. I'm pretty relaxed ahead of qualifying, everything is working well. But in the main race it will be difficult in the final laps, as we saw last year."
MotoGP result, qualifying, Doha (17.11.):
1st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 1:52.843 min
2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.049 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.093
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.112
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.190
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.251
7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.352
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.359
9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.446
10. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.480
11th Miller, KTM, + 0.494
12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.718
13th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.721
14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.853
15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.861
16th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.935
17th Mir, Honda, + 1.078
18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.094
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.162
20th Lecuona, Honda, + 1.411
21st Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.417
22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 1.598
MotoGP result FP1, Doha (17.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1'56.393 min
2nd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.172 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.229
4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.292
5. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.411
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.426
7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.427
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.437
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492
10th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.501
11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.568
12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.582
13th Miller, KTM, + 0.667
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.703
15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.213
16th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.442
17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.589
18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.678
19th Mir, Honda, + 1.784
20th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.800
21st Lecuona, Honda, + 1.951
22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 4.036
Moto2, combined times after FP2, Doha (17.11.):
1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 1:58.059 min
2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.104 sec
3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.254
4th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.308
5th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.375
6th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.614
7th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.773
8th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.795
9th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.868
10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.053
11th Roberts, Kalex, + 1.172
12th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1.249
13th Vietti, Kalex, + 1.415
14th Foggia, Kalex, + 1.422
15th Escrig, Forward, + 1.447
Further:
25th Tulovic, Kalex, + 2.240