Aleix Espargaró (5th): "We have no answer"

After Aprilia factory rider Aleix Espargaró suffered a total of five crashes at the last MotoGP weekend in Sepang, he also started the Qatar GP with a crash. In the end, he still managed to finish in 5th place.

Aleix Espargaró had to recover his Aprilia RS-GP from the gravel trap after just three laps at the Losail Circuit on Friday. The Spaniard returned to his crew with his bike after a front wheel slide and finished the first free practice session in 14th position . The practice session on the 5.380 km circuit, which was decisive for qualifying, started at 8pm local time and the sixth-placed rider in the world championship ultimately set the fifth-best time.

"It was a good day, I can't really complain. My time chasing that day wasn't brilliant, but it's the first time this year that I've tried three different front and rear tyres. It was really difficult, but I am very happy because I already have a good overview of the tyre choice," said Aleix, summing up the first day at the Qatar GP.

Because the asphalt was renewed in Qatar, there was an additional tyre compound for all riders for this race weekend. Was this change really necessary? "I was still against it on Thursday. After I then tested the hard rear tyre, which was only added for emergencies, I have to say that it is incredible," enthused the two-time MotoGP race winner. "With the front tyre, it really depends on the track temperature."

"After I finished the day, I wondered why we were so slow four days ago, 20 seconds behind the winner. Today we had three bikes in the top five," explained Espargaró. "We want to fight for the title, so we have to improve that. We don't have an answer, neither the riders nor the engineers."

The Spaniard continued: "Either the bike is very good, or very bad. If you win, like I did in Barcelona, you only have to be one tenth in front. Instead of finishing twelfth on bad days, you have to finish third or fourth. We have to find more consistency in the future."

How has the feeling developed after the difficult Malaysia GP weekend? "The feeling at the front is critical, because we are struggling with blistering on the front tyre," admitted the 34-year-old. "I've been out on all the compounds, two of them work well, but I crashed on the middle tyre. I'm pretty relaxed ahead of qualifying, everything is working well. But in the main race it will be difficult in the final laps, as we saw last year."

MotoGP result, qualifying, Doha (17.11.):

1st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 1:52.843 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.049 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.093

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.112

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.190

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.251

7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.352

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.359

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.446

10. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.480

11th Miller, KTM, + 0.494

12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.718

13th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.721

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.853

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.861

16th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.935

17th Mir, Honda, + 1.078

18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.094

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.162

20th Lecuona, Honda, + 1.411

21st Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.417

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 1.598

MotoGP result FP1, Doha (17.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'56.393 min

2nd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.229

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.292

5. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.411

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.426

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.427

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.437

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

10th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.501

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.568

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.582

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.667

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.703

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.213

16th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.442

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.589

18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.678

19th Mir, Honda, + 1.784

20th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.800

21st Lecuona, Honda, + 1.951

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 4.036

Moto2, combined times after FP2, Doha (17.11.):

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 1:58.059 min

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.104 sec

3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.254

4th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.308

5th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.375

6th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.614

7th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.773

8th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.795

9th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.868

10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.053

11th Roberts, Kalex, + 1.172

12th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1.249

13th Vietti, Kalex, + 1.415

14th Foggia, Kalex, + 1.422

15th Escrig, Forward, + 1.447



Further:

25th Tulovic, Kalex, + 2.240