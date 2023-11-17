Fabio Di Giannantonio (Ducati/2nd): Not a good feeling

Fabio Di Giannantonio, of all people, who is facing an uncertain MotoGP future, was the best representative of a Ducati armada on Friday in Qatar that was less confident than usual.

Fabio Di Giannantonio loses his place in 2024 to Marc Márquez and, as things stand at the moment, has to retire from the MotoGP World Championship. However, the 25-year-old Italian is determined to fight for victory on the last two race weekends of the season - and actually got off to a strong start in Doha on Friday: In FP1, he was one of only two riders alongside world championship leader Pecco Bagnaia to remain in the top 10 without fresh tyres at the end of the session, and "Diggia" then finished in second place as the best Ducati rider in qualifying under floodlights.

"We did a good job throughout the day and tried to understand how we could improve the feeling at the front. Because the main problem at the moment is the tyres. It's about understanding which tyre is the right one for the long distance and for the sprint," reported Di Giannantonio after the first day of practice on the newly asphalted Losail International Circuit. "At the moment we are having difficulties with all the tyres, we are struggling with graining, the tyres are graining. All the tyre compounds are degrading so much that you really have to understand what you want - speed or durability. We are working very hard on that."

"The feeling wasn't fantastic, but we were always fast. That's good," summarised the Ducati GP22 rider from the Gresini Racing Team late on Friday evening. "We just need a lot of time tonight to analyse and understand what we can do to improve this front-end feeling."

The new track surface is basically very good, the Roman assured when asked. "I have to compliment the guys who tarmaced the track. They have done an incredible job. I don't think we've ever ridden on a track that has been improved so much. It's super-smooth, like a pool table. The kerbs are also good, as is the transition from the tarmac to the kerbs. They've done a great job. But yes, when you make such a good surface, you have a lot of grip and you have to adjust the tyre specification. It doesn't mean anything bad for the tyre, I just think Michelin and also us as teams still need to understand how to work with this good grip level on the track."

When asked about the difficulties of his Ducati brand colleagues - Jorge Martin in particular had massive problems in the evening session - Diggia said quite frankly: "I'm also struggling. The front feeling is not good at all. But maybe we just started in a better way or went in the right direction with all the things we tried today. But as you know, at Ducati we share all the data and information, so I'm pretty sure all the Ducati riders will make a step tomorrow. Maybe they can steal some of my laps and my bike," he added with a grin.

In contrast, the representatives of the second Italian manufacturer from Noale are consistently strong. "The Aprilia always have a lot of edge grip and on this track, where you have to ride super-smoothly and carry a lot of speed into the corners, they perhaps have that extra something. But I've heard from Maverick that they also ruin the tyres. So it will be interesting for the race."

Di Giannantonio said of his goal: "The aim for qualifying is to get on the front row. Because if you want to do a really good job in the sprint and in the GP race, you have to start at the front. So the front row would be nice, also because my crew chief [Frankie Carchedi] has never managed a pole position in recent years. So I really want to try and get him and myself a pole. And if you then start at the front, you can also have a good race. But first you need a good qualifying."

This is now the focus of the third-placed rider from Phillip Island. When asked the inevitable question about his uncertain future, he smiled, but referred firmly to his manager Diego Tavano: "Ask him!"

MotoGP result, qualifying, Doha (17.11.):

1st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 1:52.843 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.049 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.093

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.112

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.190

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.251

7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.352

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.359

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.446

10. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.480

11th Miller, KTM, + 0.494

12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.718

13th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.721

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.853

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.861

16th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.935

17th Mir, Honda, + 1.078

18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.094

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.162

20th Lecuona, Honda, + 1.411

21st Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.417

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 1.598

MotoGP result FP1, Doha (17.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'56.393 min

2nd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.229

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.292

5. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.411

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.426

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.427

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.437

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

10th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.501

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.568

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.582

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.667

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.703

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.213

16th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.442

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.589

18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.678

19th Mir, Honda, + 1.784

20th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.800

21st Lecuona, Honda, + 1.951

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 4.036