Raúl Fernández (1st/Aprilia): "Was a bit surprising"
Raúl Fernández rode his RS-GP to 4th place in the first free practice session on Friday at the Losail Circuit in Qatar, but the times were still not very meaningful. In the evening session, the rider from the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team went one better and set the fastest time.
In 1:52.843 minutes, the 23-year-old was just one tenth off the all-time lap record set by Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) in the 2021 season. In total, three Aprilia riders finished in the top five and thus safely into Qualifying 2 of the MotoGP class.
"I'm very happy to be back up front and competitive. We have to accept it because it's not 100 per cent the truth," began Raúl Fernández in the evening interview. "Maverick is faster than me, that was somehow clear. Ducati will show us their true potential on Saturday. For some inexplicable reason, they still had problems with the track on the first day, but I'm counting on them in the next few days."
"We just have to get on with it now, not think too much about position," said the Aprilia rider. "If we concentrate on our work, we will also achieve strong results. We have to continue to give our maximum, as we have been doing since Misano. It's still nice for the team and me. But everyone will improve on Saturday."
The Spaniard continued: "We still have room for improvement, there is still a lot of potential. I'm not going to look at my opponents, because I can't control that."
"Our bike works with all tyres, which was a bit surprising. Beforehand, we had prepared ourselves for hard work with the different compounds, but it went very well for us," said the WRC 20 rider. "I understood everything well and I am convinced that everything is more or less ready for the races. I lost some time in some corners, my perfect lap is two or three tenths faster."
MotoGP result, qualifying, Doha (17.11.):
1st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 1:52.843 min
2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.049 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.093
4th Binder, KTM, + 0.112
5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.190
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.251
7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.352
8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.359
9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.446
10. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.480
11th Miller, KTM, + 0.494
12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.718
13th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.721
14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.853
15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.861
16th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.935
17th Mir, Honda, + 1.078
18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.094
19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.162
20th Lecuona, Honda, + 1.411
21st Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.417
22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 1.598
MotoGP result FP1, Doha (17.11.):
1st Martin, Ducati, 1'56.393 min
2nd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.172 sec
3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.229
4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.292
5. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.411
6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.426
7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.427
8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.437
9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492
10th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.501
11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.568
12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.582
13th Miller, KTM, + 0.667
14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.703
15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.213
16th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.442
17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.589
18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.678
19th Mir, Honda, + 1.784
20th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.800
21st Lecuona, Honda, + 1.951
22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 4.036
Moto2, combined times after FP2, Doha (17.11.):
1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 1:58.059 min
2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.104 sec
3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.254
4th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.308
5th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.375
6th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.614
7th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.773
8th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.795
9th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.868
10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.053
11th Roberts, Kalex, + 1.172
12th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1.249
13th Vietti, Kalex, + 1.415
14th Foggia, Kalex, + 1.422
15th Escrig, Forward, + 1.447
Further:
25th Tulovic, Kalex, + 2.240