Raúl Fernández (1st/Aprilia): "Was a bit surprising"

Aprilia rider Raúl Fernández provided the MotoGP surprise on Friday in Qatar. The Spaniard finished the training session in first position and is well prepared for the races. Nevertheless, he expects his opponents to improve.

Raúl Fernández rode his RS-GP to 4th place in the first free practice session on Friday at the Losail Circuit in Qatar, but the times were still not very meaningful. In the evening session, the rider from the CryptoDATA RNF MotoGP Team went one better and set the fastest time.

In 1:52.843 minutes, the 23-year-old was just one tenth off the all-time lap record set by Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati) in the 2021 season. In total, three Aprilia riders finished in the top five and thus safely into Qualifying 2 of the MotoGP class.

"I'm very happy to be back up front and competitive. We have to accept it because it's not 100 per cent the truth," began Raúl Fernández in the evening interview. "Maverick is faster than me, that was somehow clear. Ducati will show us their true potential on Saturday. For some inexplicable reason, they still had problems with the track on the first day, but I'm counting on them in the next few days."

"We just have to get on with it now, not think too much about position," said the Aprilia rider. "If we concentrate on our work, we will also achieve strong results. We have to continue to give our maximum, as we have been doing since Misano. It's still nice for the team and me. But everyone will improve on Saturday."

The Spaniard continued: "We still have room for improvement, there is still a lot of potential. I'm not going to look at my opponents, because I can't control that."

"Our bike works with all tyres, which was a bit surprising. Beforehand, we had prepared ourselves for hard work with the different compounds, but it went very well for us," said the WRC 20 rider. "I understood everything well and I am convinced that everything is more or less ready for the races. I lost some time in some corners, my perfect lap is two or three tenths faster."

MotoGP result, qualifying, Doha (17.11.):

1st Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, 1:52.843 min

2nd Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.049 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.093

4th Binder, KTM, + 0.112

5th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.190

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.251

7th Martin, Ducati, + 0.352

8th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.359

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.446

10. Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.480

11th Miller, KTM, + 0.494

12th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.718

13th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.721

14th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.853

15th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.861

16th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.935

17th Mir, Honda, + 1.078

18th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.094

19th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.162

20th Lecuona, Honda, + 1.411

21st Quartararo, Yamaha, + 1.417

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 1.598

MotoGP result FP1, Doha (17.11.):

1st Martin, Ducati, 1'56.393 min

2nd Zarco, Ducati, + 0.172 sec

3rd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.229

4th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.292

5. Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.411

6th Marini, Ducati, + 0.426

7th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.427

8th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.437

9th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.492

10th Brad Binder, KTM, + 0.501

11. Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.568

12th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.582

13th Miller, KTM, + 0.667

14th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 0.703

15th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.213

16th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 1.442

17th Bastianini, Ducati, + 1.589

18th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 1.678

19th Mir, Honda, + 1.784

20th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 1.800

21st Lecuona, Honda, + 1.951

22nd Nakagami, Honda, + 4.036

Moto2, combined times after FP2, Doha (17.11.):

1st Aldeguer, Boscoscuro, 1:58.059 min

2nd Canet, Kalex, + 0.104 sec

3rd Lowes, Kalex, + 0.254

4th Chantra, Kalex, + 0.308

5th Dixon, Kalex, + 0.375

6th Gonzalez, Kalex, + 0.614

7th Ogura, Kalex, + 0.773

8th Acosta, Kalex, + 0.795

9th Lopez, Boscoscuro, + 0.868

10th Arbolino, Kalex, + 1.053

11th Roberts, Kalex, + 1.172

12th Ramirez, Kalex, + 1.249

13th Vietti, Kalex, + 1.415

14th Foggia, Kalex, + 1.422

15th Escrig, Forward, + 1.447



Further:

25th Tulovic, Kalex, + 2.240